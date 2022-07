By Charles Brun: Kubrat Pulev was in bullying mode on Wednesday, snatching the hat off Derek Chisora during a public workout at the Potters Fields Park in London. Pulev was DARING Chisora to do something about it when he took his cap from him. The talented Bulgarian had that look on his face that he wouldn’t have minded if they started swinging right then and there.

