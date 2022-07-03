ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news: Chelsea offer Christian Pulisic as part of Matthijs de Ligt deal

By Joe Prince-Wright
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristian Pulisic has a big summer ahead of him as the USMNT star will be thinking long and hard about his future at club level. Should he stay at Chelsea? Should he leave? Where should he go?. The latest report on his future is from The Daily Telegraph, as...

