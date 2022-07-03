ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Gene Smith explains how adding USC, UCLA to Big Ten could impact the Rose Bowl

By Griffin McVeigh about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12KnXL_0gTwNuNF00
Harry How/Getty Images

There’s only one bowl game that has not seen its value crash over the years — the Rose Bowl. Both the Big Ten and Pac-12 love their automatic New Year’s Six bowl game so much, it’s played a role in the College Football Playoff failing to expand.

Now, two of the biggest schools on the West Coast will be heading to the opposite side of the Rose Bowl, with USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten. The future of The Granddaddy of Them All is still in question but Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith says discussions have yet to happen.

Smith is waiting to hear from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren on the issue before definitely putting anything out there.

“Those discussions have to occur,” Smith said. “Obviously, nothing changes between the Pac-12 and Big Ten as entities in that regard but I haven’t been a part of any discussions with the Rose Bowl or heard anything from our commissioner about the Rose Bowl.”

USC has more Rose Bowl appearances than any other program with 34. UCLA is a little further down the list at 12 but is still No. 5 on that respective list. Stanford is the only other Pac-12 school inside the top five, meaning the conference is losing a vital part of its Rose Bowl history.

Gene Smith ‘happy’ with Big Ten adding USC, UCLA

USC and UCLA are not only two of the Pac-12’s most successful schools across athletics, but also two of the largest brands in the country which offer a new market opportunity for the Big Ten. While they fall far outside the current geographic landscape of the conference, the move promises to provide great financial benefit for all parties.

“We’re really happy with this,” Smith said. “Geographically it seems really challenging, but when you think about it we have a number of Olympic sports that already compete in LA or Washington or Texas. So they go those long distances. The flights from Columbus to LA are really outstanding. It might be more challenging for other schools in the league, but we think we can work those out.”

As for the remaining teams from the Pac-12, they now must decided what to do. Many have speculated it could mean the end of the conference as teams disperse to join other leagues. However, adding more teams is also an option for the conference if it wants to stay alive.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

The Big Ten Makes A Power Play By Bringing in USC And UCLA, Ohio State Lands Three Cornerback Commitments in Five Days

Landmark news broke in the world of college sports this past week. USC and UCLA are coming to the Big Ten in 2024, and the move will have ripple effects for years to come. With Dan Hope on vacation this week, Garrick Hodge joined Griffin Strom to break down how the Big Ten’s latest expansion efforts will impact Ohio State and college athletics as a whole.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

UCLA’s reason for Big Ten move revealed

There was a lot of confusion last week when it was announced that USC and UCLA would be leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten. However, it appears that the answer for why they did it, at least as far as UCLA is concerned, is money. Of course, it is.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fishduck.com

Will Ducks See Transfer Eli’jah Winston in Green-Yellow and Get the Last Laugh at USC?

Ducks fans haven’t forgotten the body punch feeling when USC flipped 4-star Central Catholic linebacker Eli’jah Winston the 11th hour before Late National Signing Day. Winston rebuffed the Ducks but now finds himself in the Transfer Portal five years later. Will Winston now in the 11th hour before fall camp starts, do a 180 degrees and like Chase Cota decide to finish his career as an Oregon Duck.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Stanford, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
North Platte Post

Nebraska statement about Big Ten Expansion

The Big Ten Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously on Thursday, June 30 to admit the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Southern California (USC) to the Big Ten Conference effective August 2, 2024. Competition will begin for all conference sports in the 2024-25 academic year. University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green and Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts issued the following statement regarding the addition of UCLA and USC as Big Ten Conference members.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

SEC Football: 4 expansion candidates after Big Ten adds USC, UCLA

The fact that the SEC football conference got the jump last year on this round of conference realignment by adding the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners out of the Big 12 looks like a really good move at this moment. Last summer, the SEC shook the college sports landscape as a whole by poaching Texas and Oklahoma out of the Big 12.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Warren
scvnews.com

Message from City Manager Ken Striplin

The spectacular sights and sounds of fireworks are synonymous with the Fourth of July. This year, please leave the fireworks to the professionals and take in the amazing City show that will light up the skies over Westfield Valencia Town Center. As a reminder, all fireworks are illegal in Santa Clarita. Not only could they cause burns and serious injuries, but a single spark could also send the dry brush on our hillsides up in flames, causing a devastating and destructive brush fire. Santa Clarita is no stranger to wildfires, and with the severe drought we are facing, the risk is even higher.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
62K+
Followers
56K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy