Gene Smith reveals how Ryan Day, Chris Holtmann reacted to USC, UCLA additions

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the one of the biggest brands in all of sports. They have alumni all across the globe and some of the deepest financial pockets of any school across America. Their athletic director, Gene Smith, has long been one of the leading voices in college athletics. Many people will be turning to him to hear his thoughts on conference realignment in the future. In a press conference on Friday, Smith spoke about how the Buckeyes’ head football coach (Ryan Day) and head basketball coach (Chris Holtmann), reacted to the news that the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins will be joining the Big Ten in 2024.

“Yeah, I’ve only talked to a few of them. I actually have a zoom with both of them. I actually have a zoom with both of them after this to talk more,” Smith said. “Obviously, we’re restricted as far as communication and confidentiality and those type of things. So, I have a zoom right after this with all the coaches. But I did talk to Ryan [Day] and he’s very supportive. He’s excited about it. Chris Holtmann is excited about it. They see the mission here. They understand it. They know. They’re worried about what’s in front of them. [2024] is a long way away for them. But the prospect of those two schools in our league–they’re really excited about it.”

Gene Smith also admitted that he doesn’t know what the future holds for college athletics

During his press conference Friday, Smith also admitted the only thing he knows for sure is that more change is likely to come.

“We’re in an unbelievable crazy time with college athletics with many moving parts and things to be decided,” the Buckeyes’ AD said. “I wish I had a crystal ball. If you asked me this question in March of this year, I wouldn’t have been able to project it. So, I don’t know (if more teams will be added). I really don’t. The landscape will continue to change and who knows how.”

USC and UCLA are not only two of the Pac-12’s most successful schools across athletics, but also two of the largest brands in the country, which offer a new market opportunity for the Big Ten. While they fall far outside the current geographic landscape of the conference, the move promises to provide great financial benefit for all parties.

“We’re really happy with this,” Smith said. “Geographically it seems really challenging, but when you think about it, we have a number of Olympic sports that already compete in L.A. or Washington or Texas. So, they go those long distances. The flights from Columbus to L.A. are really outstanding. It might be more challenging for other schools in the league, but we think we can work those out.”

As for the remaining teams in the Pac-12, they now must decide what to do. Many have speculated it could mean the end of the conference as teams disperse to join other leagues. However, adding more teams is also an option for the conference, if it wants to stay alive.

