ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Gene Smith reveals how Ryan Day, Chris Holtmann reacted to USC, UCLA additions

By Wade Peery about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0etWZO_0gTwNFco00
(Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the one of the biggest brands in all of sports. They have alumni all across the globe and some of the deepest financial pockets of any school across America. Their athletic director, Gene Smith, has long been one of the leading voices in college athletics. Many people will be turning to him to hear his thoughts on conference realignment in the future. In a press conference on Friday, Smith spoke about how the Buckeyes’ head football coach (Ryan Day) and head basketball coach (Chris Holtmann), reacted to the news that the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins will be joining the Big Ten in 2024.

“Yeah, I’ve only talked to a few of them. I actually have a zoom with both of them. I actually have a zoom with both of them after this to talk more,” Smith said. “Obviously, we’re restricted as far as communication and confidentiality and those type of things. So, I have a zoom right after this with all the coaches. But I did talk to Ryan [Day] and he’s very supportive. He’s excited about it. Chris Holtmann is excited about it. They see the mission here. They understand it. They know. They’re worried about what’s in front of them. [2024] is a long way away for them. But the prospect of those two schools in our league–they’re really excited about it.”

Gene Smith also admitted that he doesn’t know what the future holds for college athletics

During his press conference Friday, Smith also admitted the only thing he knows for sure is that more change is likely to come.

“We’re in an unbelievable crazy time with college athletics with many moving parts and things to be decided,” the Buckeyes’ AD said. “I wish I had a crystal ball. If you asked me this question in March of this year, I wouldn’t have been able to project it. So, I don’t know (if more teams will be added). I really don’t. The landscape will continue to change and who knows how.”

USC and UCLA are not only two of the Pac-12’s most successful schools across athletics, but also two of the largest brands in the country, which offer a new market opportunity for the Big Ten. While they fall far outside the current geographic landscape of the conference, the move promises to provide great financial benefit for all parties.

“We’re really happy with this,” Smith said. “Geographically it seems really challenging, but when you think about it, we have a number of Olympic sports that already compete in L.A. or Washington or Texas. So, they go those long distances. The flights from Columbus to L.A. are really outstanding. It might be more challenging for other schools in the league, but we think we can work those out.”

As for the remaining teams in the Pac-12, they now must decide what to do. Many have speculated it could mean the end of the conference as teams disperse to join other leagues. However, adding more teams is also an option for the conference, if it wants to stay alive.

On3’s Chandler Vessels also contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

The Big Ten Makes A Power Play By Bringing in USC And UCLA, Ohio State Lands Three Cornerback Commitments in Five Days

Landmark news broke in the world of college sports this past week. USC and UCLA are coming to the Big Ten in 2024, and the move will have ripple effects for years to come. With Dan Hope on vacation this week, Garrick Hodge joined Griffin Strom to break down how the Big Ten’s latest expansion efforts will impact Ohio State and college athletics as a whole.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Four-star quarterback target from Texas reveals decision plan

Despite head coach Ryan Day and his assistants putting together the current No. 2 ranked recruiting haul in the country, the program has yet to see a quarterback claim their spot in the class. Perhaps that will all change by weeks end, as a target at the position for Ohio State eyes the finish line in his recruitment. Plus, the Buckeyes seem to be well-positioned for one of the top defensive line prospects in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football: Will the Buckeyes add more five-star recruits?

After landing their first two commitments from five-star players for their 2023 recruiting class recently (receivers Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate), is the Ohio State football program in line to add a couple more? It is certainly looking like they are in a very good position to do so. Here is a look at who they could be adding:
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Cleveland.com

Tackett Curtis, 2023 4-star LB, puts Ohio State in final three; John Walker moves up commitment: Buckeyes Recruiting Roundup

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ top target in the 2023 class has inched closer to his commitment. Tackett Curtis, a four-star linebacker out of Many, Louisiana, announced Friday evening that he is down to a final three of Ohio State, USC and Wisconsin. The list comes as no surprise, as the finalists have separated themselves from the rest of the pack for weeks.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Brice Sensabaugh Drops 51, Bruce Thornton Looks Like the Real Deal And Felix Okpara Shows Off His Shot-Blocking Prowess

Buckeyes past, present and (potentially) future descended upon Ohio Dominion University to show their skills on the hardwood this past Sunday. As part of the Kingdom League summer ball tournament, running each week through mid-August, hoopers of varying degrees of age, experience and skill level took part in four games over the weekend. Of particular note was a slew of current Ohio State players, including returning center Zed Key, redshirt freshman Kalen Etzler and true freshmen Bruce Thornton, Brice Sensabaugh and Felix Okpara.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Holtmann
Cleveland.com

Drafting former Ohio State Buckeyes as future head coaches, from Terry McLaurin to Kenny Guiton: Buckeye Talk

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Monday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are here with a draft. This is based off the idea that 15 years ago, both Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and Ohio State receivers coach Brian Hartline were Ohio State football players. So now, let’s took 15 years into the future, and imagine which people associated with the Buckeyes could be Ohio State’s head coach, or a head coach at another Big Ten or major college football program, in 2037.
COLUMBUS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Mackenzie Bart Leaving 10TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?

Mackenzie Bart was Columbus residents’ favorite source of the latest weather updates. However, the Ohio weather anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Mackenzie Bart announced she is leaving 10TV in Columbus. WBNS-TV viewers who have followed her atmospheric rise in broadcast meteorology want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Columbus. Here’s what Mackenzie Bart said about leaving 10TV.
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Parishioners speak out about new leadership at Ohio State's Catholic student ministry

The priests who have run the Catholic ministry at Ohio State University for 66 years will no longer be leading the church. Many parishioners call the decision heartbreaking. “I'm finding it hard to articulate because it is so confusing. I mean, this is the place where I go to worship, where every seat is full and people are genuinely happy to be there and it's financially viable and a very active parish, “ said Michele Mooney, a long-time parishioner.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Usc#American Football#College Football#The Usc Trojans
700WLW

This Is The Best Comedy Club In Ohio

Everyone needs a good laugh every once in a while. In fact, it's good for your health. While it can't cure all ailments, the Mayo Clinic notes that laughing can stimulate your organs, activate and relieve your stress response and soothe tension — which is probably why some say laughter is the best medicine. If you're looking for a laugh, we're here to help.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Amanda-Clearcreek Local Schools Announces New High School Principal

AMANDA, Ohio (July 5, 2022) – The Amanda-Clearcreek Board of Education acted to employ Billy Dennis as the new Amanda-Clearcreek High School principal. Dennis has served in education for 22 years in a myriad of roles. After graduating from Capital University, Dennis served as an intervention specialist at both...
AMANDA, OH
WSYX ABC6

Protesters gather in downtown Columbus on Fourth of July

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A large group of protesters gathered in downtown Columbus on the Fourth of July speaking out against the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade and the fatal police shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker in Akron. Carrying signs and chanting, the crowd marched on High...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wahlburgers at Hollywood Casino to open this month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Wahlburgers, the burger chain founded by actor and entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg and his brothers Donnie and Paul, is opening this month inside Hollywood Casino. Marking the first Wahlburgers in central Ohio, the casual dining restaurant and bar chain will open July 18. Wahlburgers had announced...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus mothers honor children lost to violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The sisterhood of the Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children gathered at the Rich Street Bridge to lock in their love for their children forever. On Saturday, nine mothers added locks to the bridge in honor of children they lost to violence in Columbus. For the fourth time, Mothers of Murdered Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

11 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – June 2022

The highest rooftop bar in the Short North, doubling downs and plenty of sweet treats populate June’s list of restaurant openings. From tacos to southern food and over-the-top cookies, here’s what to add to your list of new spots to try in Central Ohio. Agave & Rye (Short...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Goodguys car show rides into Columbus this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The GoodGuys Car Show is riding into Columbus this weekend for its three-day event. The 24th Summit Racing Nationals will take place at the Ohio Expo Center starting Friday, July 8 and ending Sunday, July 10. Friday, July 8, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
62K+
Followers
56K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy