ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

UPDATE: Fatal Accident On Napeague Stretch Forced Closure Of Montauk Highway On Sunday Afternoon

27east.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE, 5:45 p.m. Russell Windsor, 70, of Amagansett was killed in a collision with a 2011 Toyota Sienna driven by Mohammad Rahman. East Hampton Town Police say the crash occurred... more. Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation last week requiring school districts to consider the use of ... 28 Jun...

www.27east.com

Comments / 0

Related
27east.com

Oceanfront Mansion Burning On Lily Pond Lane

Firefighters from multiple local fire departments are battling a fire at an oceanfront mansion on Lily Pond Lane in East Hampton Village. The fire was seen bursting through the roof... more. UPDATE, 5:45 p.m. Russell Windsor, 70, of Amagansett was killed when he was struck by ... 3 Jul 2022...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Daily Voice

25-Year-Old Killed In Crash At Ronkonkoma Intersection

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead. It happened around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 6 in Ronkonkoma. John Hannon, age 25, of Patchogue, was riding a 2015 Honda motorcycle westbound on Veterans Memorial Highway when the vehicle was struck by an eastbound 2006 Toyota Tacoma making a left turn onto Artic Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.
RONKONKOMA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Hampton, NY
City
Montauk, NY
City
Amagansett, NY
East Hampton, NY
Accidents
Amagansett, NY
Crime & Safety
East Hampton, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Missing Long Island Man Found

A Long Island man who went missing has been found. Gary V. DeCraine, 75, had last been seen leaving his residence, located on Spangle Drive in North Babylon, at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday, July 4, said police. Late Tuesday morning, July 5, Suffolk County Police announced DeCraine has been...
NORTH BABYLON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
longisland.com

SCPD Marine Bureau Officers Rescue Three Paddleboarders

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau police officers have rescued three paddleboarders in the Long Island Sound on Friday, July 1. Marine Bureau Police Officers Robert Reed and Keith Walters, aboard Marine Bravo, responded to a call of a paddleboarder in distress in the Long Island Sound, one-mile off Crab Meadow Beach in Fort Salonga at approximately 2 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
hamlethub.com

Milford Police Investigate Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident

On July 2, 2022, at approximately 10:20am, a serious motor vehicle collision was reported in the area of Meadows End Road and Lucille Drive. The collision was found to involve a 2002 Honda Civic operated by Emily Wood, 84, of Milford. The operator of the Honda was driving west on...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

New London PD identify man shot and killed on Colman St.

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London police are continuing to search for a person responsible for a fatal shooting. Officers were called to Colman and West Pleasant Street late Tuesday night following reports of gunshots. When they arrived, police said they found one adult man suffering life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. The man […]
NEW LONDON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maidstone Club#The Wanted#Traffic Accident#Toyota#East Hampton Town Police#Desir E Keegan
Daily Voice

Milford Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Utility Pole

A Connecticut woman was killed after hitting a utility pole when her car veered across a roadway, according to police. The crash took place in New Haven County in Milford, around 10:20 a.m., on Saturday, July 2 in the area of Meadows End Road and Lucille Drive. The collision involved...
MILFORD, CT
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 7.6.22

• We’re expecting mostly sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 85 degrees and a northwest wind 9 to 11 miles per hour. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 66. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Thursday, with partly sunny skies and a high near 77. It will be mostly cloudy on Friday, with showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m.
RIVERHEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Woman Pushed Out Of Moving Car

2022-07-06@12:15am–#Bridgeport CT– A woman has been pushed out of a moving vehicle in the 200 block of Bond Street and is currently unconscious. First responders on the way. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Milford Woman Dies After Weekend Car Crash

A woman has died after crashing her car Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officials said the single car accident happened in the area of Meadows End Road and Lucille Drive at about 10:20 a.m. Responding officers found a 2002 Honda Civic that had struck a utility pole. Officials said 84-year-old...
MILFORD, CT
longisland.com

Mother Arrested for DWI with Her 3 Children in the Car

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office conducted increased DWI patrols over the 4th of July weekend, resulting in seven arrests including one for violating Leandra’s Law. On July 3, 2022 at 2:50 a.m. Deputy Sheriffs arrested Lydiana Soto Martinez, 37, Medford on charges of Aggravated DWI - Child in Vehicle (E-Felony), Driving While Intoxicated (U-Misdemeanor) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A-Misdemeanor). Ms. Soto was stopped for failing to maintain her lane of travel on SR 112 in Medford. A subsequent investigation revealed she exhibited signs of intoxication including slurred speech, blood shot eyes, and an odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath. Her three children aged 15, 12, and 5 were passengers in the vehicle she was operating. She was placed into custody on the above charges and transported to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Bureau. Ms. Soto submitted to a chemical blood test and results are pending with the Suffolk Crime Lab. Ms. Soto was arraigned on July 3rd, 2022, at Suffolk County First District Court.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Five women saved in two water rescues near Ocean Beach and Fort Salonga

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers rescued two kayakers and three paddleboarders in two separate incidents this holiday weekend. Sergeants Ronald Breuer and Michael Gorey, aboard Marine Charlie in the Great South Bay on Friday about 11:45 a.m., responded to a call of two teenaged kayakers in distress 500 feet off shore in Ocean Beach.
OCEAN BEACH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy