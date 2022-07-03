Cristian Conyer, In-State Star Cornerback, Commits to Tennessee

Photo via UT Athletics

One of the Bluegrass State’s top high school football prospects has committed to Tennessee.

On Sunday afternoon, South Warren (KY) cornerback Cristian Conyer announced his decision to play for the Volunteers. The 6-foot-1, three-star DB out of Bowling Green chose UT over Kentucky following a heated race for the prized recruit that came down to the very end.

Conyer broke the news via livestream by cutting into a cake for his mother’s birthday, which was colored orange on the inside for the Vols.

Kentucky still has just seven class of 2023 commits after missing out on Conyer. But he’s not the last cornerback the UK coaching staff is pursuing. The Wildcats’ pass defense was the SEC’s best in 2020. That dipped all the way to eighth in the league last fall. Kentucky has a few options remaining on their recruiting big board, namely Jeremiah Collins and Ja’Keem Jackson.

There’s no other way to slice this one though — this is a big recruiting win for Tennessee and a tough loss for the ‘Cats.