ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Cristian Conyer, In-State Star Cornerback, Commits to Tennessee

On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UNjxv_0gTwMse000
Photo via UT Athletics

One of the Bluegrass State’s top high school football prospects has committed to Tennessee.

On Sunday afternoon, South Warren (KY) cornerback Cristian Conyer announced his decision to play for the Volunteers. The 6-foot-1, three-star DB out of Bowling Green chose UT over Kentucky following a heated race for the prized recruit that came down to the very end.

Conyer broke the news via livestream by cutting into a cake for his mother’s birthday, which was colored orange on the inside for the Vols.

Kentucky still has just seven class of 2023 commits after missing out on Conyer. But he’s not the last cornerback the UK coaching staff is pursuing. The Wildcats’ pass defense was the SEC’s best in 2020. That dipped all the way to eighth in the league last fall. Kentucky has a few options remaining on their recruiting big board, namely Jeremiah Collins and Ja’Keem Jackson.

There’s no other way to slice this one though — this is a big recruiting win for Tennessee and a tough loss for the ‘Cats.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Two teams battling for 5-star defensive lineman Peter Woods

A little more than 48 hours remain until one of the biggest prizes in the 2023 recruiting cycle comes off the board. On Friday evening, five-star Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive lineman Peter Woods will make his commitment announcement. His current list of top schools includes Alabama, Clemson, Florida, and Jackson...
ALABASTER, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Clemson Rumors

With two superconferences being formed by the Big Ten and the SEC, where does that leave a college football power like Clemson?. The Tigers, one of the three or so best college football programs of the past decade, don't want to be left behind in the ACC, if the two superconferences theory comes true.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

5-star Jonathan Echols reveals why he committed to Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers landed themselves a versatile recruit in edge rusher Jonathan Echols, who plans to play tight end in college football in 2024. That’s right. Edge rusher to tight end. The 6-4, 230-pound five-star recruit is Tennessee’s first commitment for the 2024 class, though it certainly wasn’t an easy one for the Vols. They had to fight off other top programs, who were looking to bring Echols in as a linebacker or defensive end. The two-way high school star spoke about why he chose Tennessee, per 247 Sports.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
On3.com

4-star twin brothers Michael and Andrew Harris commit to UCF

Twice is indeed nice for Guz Malzahn and Co. The UCF head coach got doubly good news on Wednesday when Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley twin brothers Andrew Harris and Michael Harris committed to the Knights. Andrew, a 6-foot, 195-pound linebacker, ranks as the nation’s No. 201 overall prospect, according...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bowling Green#Wildcats#Sec#The Cats
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Major reason why UCLA leaving for Big Ten revealed

UCLA shocked the college football world by making future plans to join the Big Ten in 2024. The move was reportedly done for financial reasons, but with an interesting twist. On Tuesday, Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times reported that the university’s debt-burdened athletic department was on its way to having to cut multiple sports before moving to the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Clemson DE target commits elsewhere

A Clemson defensive end target in the class of 2023 committed elsewhere on Tuesday. Highland Home (Ala.) four-star Keldric Faulk announced his verbal pledge to Florida State on Tuesday afternoon, choosing the Seminoles over his other three finalists in Clemson, Auburn and Florida. Faulk received an offer from Clemson in...
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Bruce Feldman explains how Texas landed Arch Manning

Most college football fans once believed Arch Manning, the No. 1 QB and player in the On3 Consensus for the 2023 recruiting class, would follow family members to the SEC. Alas, he spurned several schools with familial ties to head to a future-SEC program in Texas. Recently, college football insider Bruce Feldman joined the Rich Eisen Show to discuss why the Longhorns appealed to the youngest Manning so much. And also, how his arrival has impacted Texas’ recruiting as a whole. Here were his comments in full regarding Manning’s pledge to Texas:
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Top 5 USC, UCLA vs. Big Ten matchups we can't wait to see

With news breaking on Thursday that USC and UCLA will join the Big Ten in 2024, the college football landscape has once again shifted dramatically. The two West coast powers will provide some instant pop to future schedules in the Big Ten. Moreover, there’s already plenty of history between the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Elite LB Troy Bowles names final 3, sets commitment date

Four-star linebacker Troy Bowles of Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit High has narrowed his list to three schools— Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. The 6-foot-1, 205 pounder also tells On3 that he will announce his college decision on July 16th. Bowles said this about each school in a past interview. Georgia.
TAMPA, FL
On3.com

The latest on 5-star OT Francis Mauigoa ahead of today's decision

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa is making his college decision later today, and multiple teams are feeling good about their chances. all took Zooms with Mauigoa last night according to On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, who said those three are the schools it looks like he will choose from today.
BRADENTON, FL
On3.com

Ranking the quarterbacks Michigan football will face in 2022

In the first of a series that will include a breakdown of Michigan Wolverines football's opponents at each position, we rank the quarterback situations the Maize and Blue will take on in 2022. Keep in mind some teams are expected to have a competition for the starting signal-caller job, so we made mention of a few names in some cases.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

BREAKING: 4-star DL Darron Reed commits to LSU

2023 Columbus (Ga.) Carver defensive lineman Darron Reed committed to LSU on the 4th of July, giving the Tigers a monster recruiting win. LSU turned the tide with his official visit in June, fending off Ohio State, Miami, Auburn, Clemson and other programs. From his time with the coaches and players to academics, LSU held his best official visit to date.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Five-Star RB Richard Young Releases Top Three

The nation’s No. 1 ranked running back has trimmed his list to three programs. Lehigh Senior (Fla.) running back Richard Young posted to his Instagram story Tuesday morning. The three programs he included were Oregon, Georgia and Alabama. The 5-foot-11, 199-pounder is the No. 1 ranked running back in...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
62K+
Followers
56K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy