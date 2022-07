QUINCY — The Kroc Center invites area children to participate in Kroc Tots Multi-Sports Camp for ages 4-6 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. daily July 19-22. In the Tot Multi-Sport class, children will be introduced to basketball, volleyball, soccer and more. Each camper will receive a water bottle. The cost to participate in the four-day multi-sport camp is $40 for Kroc Center members and $50 for non-members. Participants can call or visit The Kroc Center to register. The deadline to register is July 11.

QUINCY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO