Four Hoos Set For International Stage At Concacaf W Championship
virginiasports.com
3 days ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Four past and present members of the Virginia women’s soccer program are set to take the international stage for several national teams at the Concacaf W Championship starting on Monday (July 4). The games are being played at Estadio Universitario and Estadio BBVA Bancomer...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany announced the Cavaliers’ incoming class of 2022 on Wednesday (July 6). UVA welcomes a total of nine incoming first-year student-athletes, who were collectively ranked the No. 1 freshman class in the nation according to Inside Lacrosse. “The...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia track and field program announced on Tuesday (July 5) its men’s recruiting class for the 2022-23 season. The class features a total of 16 athletes including three transfers and one athlete from New Zealand. “The UVA track and field staff has assembled an...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — On Tuesday, Judge Norman K. Moon with the Lynchburg Division of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia approved an adoption plan to transfer all 4,000 remaining beagles from Envigo’s Cumberland County medical dog-breeding facility to shelters for adoption. The adoption...
Juniper Hill Commons is slated to be the first cohousing neighborhood built in Harrisonburg — the culmination of a dream 10 years in the making. But before it can become a reality, it needs a few more future residents to commit to purchasing one of the twenty-seven houses yet to be built on the property, located on Keezletown Road.
The Shenandoah Valley will soon have seven new battlefield parks with more than 1,700 acres of land opened to the public thanks to the Virginia General Assembly. As part of the Commonwealth’s biennial budget, the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District will receive a $4.75 million appropriation in the state budget over the next two years to effectively promote heritage tourism, increase public access to preserved lands, and improve the visitor experience at already preserved battlefield sites throughout the Shenandoah Valley.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville will open its brand new Sheetz on Thursday at 3510 Seminole Trail. The store will open to the public at 8 a.m. and the grand opening festivities outside the store will be held at 9 a.m., with dozens of prizes awarded, including a grand prize for free Sheetz for the rest of the year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it is seeing an increase in calls for cannabis-related emergencies. “The Delta 8 products have really exploded. If you look at 2020 to 2021, we only had 20 calls related to it,” Doctor Christopher Holstege said. Dr. Holstege is the director of...
LYNCHBURG, Va. – United States Army veteran Bill Eubank spent this Fourth of July alone. His wife, Barbara, died in 2019 after 43 years of marriage. The 84-year-old said he just wanted to be isolated in his own home. “I didn’t want to get out on the road and...
Shortly before 9:00 pm on July 4th, a Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a motorcycle driving recklessly northbound on Front Royal Pike around Papermill Road and attempted to stop it. Deputy Jason Walther, in a marked police cruiser, attempted to stop this bike around Airport Road. The sight of...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — A federal judge has approved a plan to take thousands of dogs from a Virginia breeding facility in order to place them in shelters so that the animals may be adopted by loving families. WUSA9 first reported on the allegations against the Envigo breeding and...
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg is about to get a little sweeter. A new, late-night dessert shop is set to open soon in the Hill City – Insomnia Cookies will soon be located off the roundabout behind Sam’s Club on Ward’s Rd. A sign on the shop’s...
We’re serving up an extra dose of “fun for the fourth” while we celebrate Independence Day weekend during our ongoing Summer Celebration Series. Bring the entire family on Sunday, starting at 3pm, for an Independence Day Party with Yard Games, a Bar and More! We will have food trucks serving food including, It’s Poppin’ Time, Raclette on the Run, Popito’s and Farmacy! Plus, a spikeball tournament, cornhole tournament, pie eating contest, and more! Click here to email Kevin and register!
ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve already been dealing with severe storms and more could be coming our way through this evening and later tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 13 cities and counties in our viewing area, including Lynchburg, Danville, and Martinsville. These...
The National Weather Service in Sterling has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m. for a number of counties and cities in Western and Central Virginia. The warning includes the counties of Albemarle, Nelson and Augusta, and the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro. Areas impacted could include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Afton, Fishersville, Lyndhurst, Nellysford, Hermitage, Batesville, Mint Spring and Afton Mountain.
You’d forgive Erik Curren if he’d decided that he’d done his part to help Staunton keep moving forward. Curren, an author, PR specialist for a solar power developer and marketing instructor at Mary Baldwin University, served two terms on Staunton City Council, from 2012-2020. Running for a...
Waynesboro’s Summer Extravaganza will not be held again this year, but the city parks and recreation department and downtown merchants are still working to provide a celebration for residents. Summer Extravaganza was a two-day event held in Waynesboro through 2010 – offered the weekend after July Fourth. Extravaganza was...
For Charlottesville, the Unite the Right Rally was traumatizing. For me, the Ku Klux Klan rally the month before, on July 8, 2017, was equally so. It reminds me of how my time as a Charlottesville police officer was complicated by the need to live between two worlds. That Saturday,...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Lynchburg city crew working on a water line ruptured a residential gas line Tuesday morning. The incident happened along Rivermont Avenue. The city says they were working on a water line when an excavator struck a Columbia gas line, tearing it in half. "Squeezers"...
Effective: 2022-07-06 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Nelson County in central Virginia West central Albemarle County in central Virginia The southeastern City of Staunton in western Virginia Southeastern Augusta County in western Virginia The City of Waynesboro in western Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Staunton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Afton, Fishersville, Lyndhurst, Nellysford, Hermitage, Batesville, Mint Spring and Afton Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
