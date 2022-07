————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT. FOR EAST CENTRAL CAMPBELL COUNTY... At 727 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of. Rozet, or 15 miles southeast of Gillette, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60...

WYOMING STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO