This new Destiny Lord Shaxx statue has "hand-painted features" and won't shout at you when you suck in Crucible

By Vikki Blake
 3 days ago

Gaming merchandiser Numskull has revealed that its next Destiny statue will be none other than Lord Shaxx.

Shaxx - who shouts at us in The Crucible regardless of whether we're losing or winning (I'm usually doing the former) - is a "highly detailed PVC and ABS replica" and has "hand-painted features for extra detail", standing 12 inches high.

He won't release until October, but you can pre-order him now for $110/£100, although prices and availability will differ depending upon the retailer you use and where you are in the world.

"Charismatic Crucible Handler and former Warlord, Lord Shaxx commands an audience with ease," Numskull explains on its official website. "With his booming presence, unwavering conviction, and reputation as a ferocious warrior, it's no wonder he's beloved among Destiny fans. We're proud to pay tribute to his brazen character with this epic statue!

"This high-quality collectible 12” statue features notable details fans will adore such as Lord Shaxx’s iconic helmet, signature armor color scheme, finely detailed fur pauldrons, and confident stance. For any Guardian, this statue is a must-have!"

Lord Shaxx is the sixth Destiny statue in Numskull's series, following similarly impressive replicas of The Stranger, The Drifter, Eris Morn, Cayde-6, and a gargantuan figurine of Savathûn, the Witch Queen.

Did you know that someone's made a really gross statue of Elden Ring's Ranni and The Fingers ? Unlike other fan creations, this person has decided to go whole hog and recreate and 62cm statue of The Fingers, Elden Ring's primary group of characters, and Ranni the Witch.

If you're looking for less gory collectibles, Square Enix and Disney recently revealed three new Kingdom Hearts 3 action figures . The figures of Sora, Riku, and Kairi come in two variations, one standard, and one deluxe and are currently up for pre-order.

And ICYMI, the same team behind this Shaxx figurine are also working on a Silent Hill range, too. Whilst only one has been officially confirmed right now - a fabulous replica of the Bubble Head nurse from Silent Hill 2 - it sure looks like there's a Heather statue on the way, too…

