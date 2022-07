Hunter Schafer wore head-to-claw-toe Schiaparelli to the luxury house’s latest fashion show. The “Euphoria” star attended Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway show in Paris on Monday. The show was part of Haute Couture Week, and the guest list included a slew of stars including Emma Watson, Rita Ora, Karlie Kloss, Anitta and more. To the event, Schafer wore a black mini dress from the Italian house. Her strapless dress featured a corset bodice as well as a fit and flare design. She added gold statement earrings, also from Schiaparelli, to the outfit. Schafer added black opera gloves to her look and carried a Prada Symbole top-handle bag.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 12 HOURS AGO