Phyllis L. St. Amand, 89, of Massena

SARANAC LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Joshua DéMiguel Richard (Kavota), age 33, of Saranac Lake, will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Visitation will be held from 3:00PM until the time of the funeral services at Frary Funeral Home. Joshua passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Joshua is survived by his parents, Harold J. Richard, Jr. and his wife, Jenny, of Ogdensburg, NY; his siblings, Michael DeVito Richard (Kavota) of Ogdensburg, NY, , James Richard of Syracuse, NY, Matthew Richard of Canton, NY, Mark Richard and his wife, Emily, of Canton, NY; a nephew, Joshua Jarrett-Schell as well as several other nieces and nephews; step siblings, Ashley Cochran of Heuvelton, NY, Angel Planty and her husband, Allen, of Lisbon, NY, Rachael Sharlow of Ogdensburg, NY, and Nicholas LaRock of Ogdensburg, NY, and many cousins.

SARANAC LAKE, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO