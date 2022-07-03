ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massena, NY

Phyllis L. St. Amand, 89, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Phyllis L. St. Amand, 89, of Dover Street, peacefully passed away Saturday morning, July 2, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Phyllis was born on September 29, 1932, in Massena, the daughter of the late Daniel and Bernice...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Joshua DéMiguel Richard (Kavota), 33, of Saranac Lake

SARANAC LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Joshua DéMiguel Richard (Kavota), age 33, of Saranac Lake, will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Visitation will be held from 3:00PM until the time of the funeral services at Frary Funeral Home. Joshua passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Joshua is survived by his parents, Harold J. Richard, Jr. and his wife, Jenny, of Ogdensburg, NY; his siblings, Michael DeVito Richard (Kavota) of Ogdensburg, NY, , James Richard of Syracuse, NY, Matthew Richard of Canton, NY, Mark Richard and his wife, Emily, of Canton, NY; a nephew, Joshua Jarrett-Schell as well as several other nieces and nephews; step siblings, Ashley Cochran of Heuvelton, NY, Angel Planty and her husband, Allen, of Lisbon, NY, Rachael Sharlow of Ogdensburg, NY, and Nicholas LaRock of Ogdensburg, NY, and many cousins.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
wwnytv.com

Harriet E. Welcher, 69, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Harriet E. Welcher age 69 passed away peacefully on July 1, 2022 at Massena Memorial Hospital. Born in Massena she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Rocque) Welcher. Harriet is survived by one son Shawn Welcher of Constable, NY and two brothers...
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Carol Sue Compo, age 77, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Carol Sue Compo, age 77, of Clark Street, Parishville, will be held on Saturday, July 16, at 10:00am at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Parishville with Rev. Fred Sykes officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Compo passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.
PARISHVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Troy M. Taylor, 47, of Lisbon

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral service for Troy M. Taylor, age 47 of Lisbon will be held at 6:00pm on Friday (July 8, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin O’Brien officiating. Calling hours will be held prior from 3:00 to 6:00pm at the funeral home. Mr. Taylor passed away on Monday (July 4, 2022) after suffering a major stroke.
LISBON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Massena, NY
City
Bridgeport, NY
City
Baldwinsville, NY
State
Vermont State
Massena, NY
Obituaries
wwnytv.com

Paul F. Layaw, 95, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Paul F. Layaw, 95, a resident of the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Massena and formerly of Potsdam, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. Layaw passed away peacefully Tuesday morning at the Massena Rehabiltation and Nursing Center. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Paul F. Layaw.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Louise Mary Shaw, 90, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Louise Mary Shaw, 90, of Old DeKalb Road, Canton died Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. Among her survivors are her husband James, daughter Rita Allen and two sons Jim and Joe Shaw. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 7...
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

John B. Bessette, 60, of Auburn and formerly of Canton

AUBURN, New York (WWNY) - John B. Bessette, 60, of Auburn and formerly of Canton died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Auburn Community Hospital. John was born January 31, 1962 in Canton, a son of Gerald and Susan (Fenlong) Bessette. He graduated from Hugh C. Williams High School with the Class of 1980 and worked for 14 years at the Kraft Foods plant as plant faciltator before an automobile accident left his disabled. A marriage to Tammy Burke ended in divorce.
AUBURN, NY
wwnytv.com

Shane F. Weller, 61, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Shane F. Weller, 61, of Munson Street, tragically passed away June 24, 2022, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, from injuries he sustained in a moped accident earlier in the week. Shane was born on September 10, 1960, in Potsdam, the son of the late Bernard and Gladys...
POTSDAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Education#Calvary Cemetery#Genealogy#Suny Potsdam#Massena High School#The Bereavement Committee
wwnytv.com

Graveside Services: Clark and Barbara Warner, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Clark and Barbara Warner, longtime residents of the Old Market Road, will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in Bixby Cemetery, Norfolk. Barbara passed away on January 28, 2022 and her late husband, Clark, passed away in 2017. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.
NORWOOD, NY
wwnytv.com

Alex Hammond takes leave of absence as Waddington supervisor

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Waddington’s town supervisor is being called to active military service and will be deployed overseas. Alex Hammond will be taking a leave of absence as supervisor as of July 10. Deputy Supervisor Travis McKnight will take over while he’s on leave. Hammond is...
WADDINGTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Lewis County sheriff: some schools are unhappy with SRO contract

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - According to Lewis County’s sheriff, some school officials are not happy paying for their own school resource officers. “Are we happy with how it goes? No. But, this is the way they’ve been doing it for the past few years and now it’s coming to a discussion finally,” said Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wwnytv.com

Morristown parade returns after 2 year hiatus

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 4th of July celebrations took place all across the North Country Monday. We go to Morristown for the return of it’s 4th of July parade. Marching bands from surrounding communities got to show off their best tunes. The fire chief says the parade serves...
MORRISTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Massena man accused of deliberately setting fire to apartment building

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A 43-year-old Massena man is charged with arson. Police said Shane Dishaw, also known as Shantell Dishaw, set fire to the hallway of an apartment building at 260 East Orvis Street during the early morning hours of June 2. Four people were inside the building...
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Juul could be banned, but vape products would still be accessible to minors

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Food and Drug Administration recently tried to take Juul vape pens off the shelf. This comes after public health officials say Juul is focusing on selling its nicotine products to high schoolers. This decision was made after considerable pleas from government officials and public...
POTSDAM, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy