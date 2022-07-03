ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

PHOTOS: Heavy rainfall causes flooding and damage in El Dorado, Arkansas

By My Sherie Johnson
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

EL DORADO, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD ) — Sunday, July 3, 2022, areas in El Dorado, Arkansas, experienced heavy rainfall that caused flooding and damage.

According to Your Weather Station’s Meteorologist Brianna Medina, in the very early hours of Sunday into Sunday afternoon a cluster of storms that were remnants of a tropical low that lifted northeast through the region Saturday passed through south Arkansas. These storms caused an excessive amount of rainfall ranging from 3 inches to nearly 9 inches which led Union and Ashley County to be under a Flood Watch Warning for most of the morning until 1:15 p.m.

Weather – Extra

The cluster of storms has cleared out, for the most part. However, flooding still remains in some parts of south Arkansas, along with damaged roads.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office , Iron Mountain Road in El Dorado is the only closed road. Below is a gallery of the aftermath of the rainfall.

    A photo shows flooding on Highway 7 going into El Dorado, Arkansas Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Cross)
    A photo shows flooding on Highway 7 going into El Dorado, Arkansas, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Cross)
    A photo shows flooding on Highway 7 going into El Dorado, Arkansas Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Cross)
    A photo shows a crew clearing downed lines on Calion Road in El Dorado, Arkansas, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy Cheryl Cross)
    A photo shows a storage facility floating away down Hillsboro Road in El Dorado, Arkansas, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Karl Malone Motorsports. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Cross)
    A photo shows the rainfall’s impact on Mount Holly Road in El Dorado, Arkansas Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo credit Cheryl Cross)
    A photo shows the rainfall’s impact on Mount Holly Road heading towards Lisbon, Arkansas, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo credit Cheryl Cross)
    A photo shows the rainfall’s impact on Iron Mountain Road in El Dorado, Arkansas, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo credit Cheryl Cross)
    A photo shows the rainfall’s impact on Iron Mountain Road in El Dorado, Arkansas, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo credit Cheryl Cross)
    A photo shows the rainfall’s damage on North Tate Road in Norphlet, Arkansas, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Cross)
    A local business calls in people to pump water from the area on Hillsboro Street in El Dorado, Arkansas, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Cross)
    A man pumps water out of a local El Dorado, Arkansas, business Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Cross)
    A man pumps water out of a local El Dorado, Arkansas, business Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl Cross)

A Facebook video showed some of the flooding in El Dorado.

