Fort Worth, TX

Two children hospitalized after apartment fire in Fort Worth

nypressnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two children were taken by helicopter to a hospital early Sunday morning after firefighters brought them out of a burning apartment in Fort Worth. At about 6:00 a.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department said crews were...

nypressnews.com

klif.com

Reported As A Car Accident, It Turned Out To Be A Homicide

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth Police are trying to untangle a homicide that was first reported to them Monday night as a car accident. The owner of a home near the intersection of McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard told police he was outside, standing on his front lawn, when a car came slowly driving down his street, jumped the curb, and crashed into his house. It smashed into a room where his daughter was watching television. The room was demolished, but his daughter was not injured. Police later discovered the driver had been shot. He has since died of his injuries. The homeowner says when the car hit his house he saw two other men jump out of it, and run off. Fort Worth Police are now trying to determine why the driver was shot, who shot him, and where.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Firefighters See Hundreds of Grass Fire Calls on Fourth of July

Fireworks and dry conditions made for a dangerous combination on the Fourth of July weekend, with firefighters across North Texas kept busy by fires ignited by fireworks. One of those calls was the professional Fort Worth's Fourth fireworks display at Panther Island Pavilion. Grass around the fireworks area caught fire, with spectators capturing cellphone video of the flames spreading.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

I-20 reopen after partial shutdown due to two crashes

DALLAS — Two crashes involving five vehicles had shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 in southeastern Dallas County on Tuesday morning. The crash was on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Dowdy Ferry Road. The Dallas Sheriff's Office said they got a call about a major multi-vehicle accident at 4:49 a.m.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police investigating after driver gets shot, crashes into Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating a shooting that led to a driver crashing into a Fort Worth home late Monday night.At about 11:10 p.m. July 4, police were sent to 3436 Wedgeworth Dr. S in response to a car crashing into a house. When officers arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. The driver was subsequently taken to a local hospital in critical condition.A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
police1.com

Video: Texas man rams police vehicles in chaotic pursuit, is shot

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 31-year-old man shot by police made threats of shooting his wife and himself over a FaceTime call to relatives during a nine-minute pursuit, according to new information released Friday by Fort Worth police. Fort Worth police shot Alejandro Molina Cornelio on Wednesday night after...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Police investigate Fourth of July fight at Arlington pool

ARLINGTON, Texas — More than 15 people were involved in a fight at an Arlington pool Monday, police said. Arlington Police said officers responded to the Randol Mill Family Aquatic Center at 6 p.m. July 4 for a reported fight happening in the parking lot. Officers learned that there...
ARLINGTON, TX
KRLD News Radio

One killed, one injured in crashes this weekend

(Azle, TX) -- At least one person has serious injuries following a crash in Azle last night. Just past 9 p.m. a car crashed into a driveway on Peden Road about a mile west of Eagle Mountain Lake. The victim was ejected from the wreckage and was seriously hurt. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office called in Care-Flite to take the victim to the hospital. No condition has been released. Investigators have not said how fast the driver was going or what caused the crash. The Azle Fire Department and the Briar-Reno Fire Department were also part of the scene.
AZLE, TX
fox4news.com

Carrollton family's apartment hit by dozens of bullets

CARROLLTON, Texas - A shooter or shooters targeted a Carrollton family’s apartment, spraying it with dozens of bullets. Amazingly, none one inside was hurt. Arvin Rangani said his family was fast asleep around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when the gunfire erupted at the Peters Colony Apartments. His 33-year-old cousin was...
CARROLLTON, TX
CBS DFW

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing at Fort Worth home, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A domestic dispute led to a stabbing that injured two people outside a Fort Worth home Monday afternoon, police say.At approximately 3:42 p.m. July 4, police were sent to a stabbing call at a home on the 300 block of East Morningside Drive.When officers arrived, they found two victims -- a juvenile male and an adult male -- in the front yard with stab wounds to their arms. Both victims were taken to Harris Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.Officers learned that the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute between the two...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

2 people found dead following shooting at Southlake home, police say

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Two people are dead following a shooting at a Southlake home Tuesday morning, police said.At around 10:21 a.m. July 5, police responded to a house in the 600 block of Regency Crossing after receiving a call of a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a male and female dead with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Neither of their identities have been released at this time.At this time, police believe there is "no external threat to the community" and this remains an ongoing investigation.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CBS DFW

Argument between group turns into shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An argument between a group of men resulted in a shooting on Tuesday.Fort Worth police responded to the shooting at about 7:11 p.m. at the 3100 block of Las Vegas Trail on July 5. Police said that when they arrived, the fire department was attending to a victim. The victim has apparently been in an argument with the group in the parking lot. Police said when the victim was walking away from the argument, someone in the group fired shots in his direction, shooting him. The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
FORT WORTH, TX

