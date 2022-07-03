ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking Ahead At The Islanders’ Offseason Plans

By John Gilroy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Islanders began their offseason work while they were still playing games, signing two players thought to be trade-bait, Cal Clutterbuck and Zach Parise, to extensions on trade deadline day. After the conclusion of the season, the team announced the firing of legendary Head Coach Barry Trotz and soon...

