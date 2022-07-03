ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Maryland Man Indicted on 18 Charges in Deputy's Killing

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — The 21-year-old Maryland man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy in June has been indicted on a total of 18 charges. Austin Jacob Allen Davidson was indicted last week on charges including first- and second-degree murder,...

www.usnews.com

US News and World Report

Murder Suspect Dies in Delaware Prison Medical Unit

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man who was charged with murder last month has died in prison, officials said Tuesday. Department of Correction officials said Michael A. Klein, 57, died at Sussex Correctional Institution on Monday. Authorities said Klein, who had a history of chronic health conditions, was...
Daily Voice

Aspiring Maryland Marine Michael Brown Dies, 20

An aspiring US Marine from Maryland was killed last month, his family in Maryland says. Michael Brown's life of service was cut short in the early hours of Monday, June 20, in a hit-and-run crash according to a GoFundMe launched by his sister, Kristin Brown. Details in the crash were not immediately known.
MARYLAND STATE
clayconews.com

Fatal Vehicle versus Pedestrian Crash on Route 50 in Maryland

BOWIE, MD (July 6, 2022) – Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that claimed the life of a AAA worker late last night in Prince George’s County. The deceased is identified as Anthony Okozi, 69, of Upper Marlboro. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced Okozi deceased on the scene.
BOWIE, MD
City
Salisbury, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Delmar, MD
Salisbury, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Bay Net

Stabbing In Leonardtown Under Investigation

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – We are receiving reports of a stabbing this morning in the La Grande Estates at 23285 Point Lookout Road. Statement released from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office:. “This morning, July 5, 2022, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing at...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
WBOC

CBS Baltimore

Man Killed, Suspect At Large In Easton Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Talbot County, authorities said Monday. The deadly shooting was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. at a home on Prospect Avenue in Easton, the Easton Police Department said. Officers called to the scene found the victim shot once, police said. He was given first aid and taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect that escalated when the suspect opened fire. The suspect had fled by the time police arrived. Police believe the suspect knew the victim, but no details about his identity were immediately released. The age and name of the victim were not immediately available Monday morning. The deadly shooting remains under investigation.
EASTON, MD
mocoshow.com

Maryland State Police Arrest Almost 100 Drunk Drivers Through Independence Day Weekend Across the State

Enforcement efforts throughout the Independence Day weekend led to the arrests of almost 100 people who are suspected of driving under the influence. From Friday, July 1st, through Monday, July 4th, police arrested 95 impaired drivers during regular road patrols throughout the state and a joint DUI saturation patrol focused on Route 50. The full-time drunk driving enforcement team of troopers known as the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort, or S.P.I.D.R.E. team, funded by the Maryland Highway Safety Office also worked the initiative.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

BREAKING: Double shooting reported in Princess Anne

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Maryland State Police are responding to a reported double shooting in Princess Anne. Details are limited at this time. We’re told the incident happened in the area of West Post Office Road. We have a crew headed to the scene and we’ll be sure...
WMDT.com

Easton Police investigating shooting homicide

Easton Police are investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday evening. According to the Easton Police Department, the incident occurred around 6:21 p.m. as officers were dispatched to 108 Prospect Avenue in Easton, Maryland. Upon arrival, police say they located a male suffering from a single gunshot wound. Officers...
EASTON, MD
wcbm.com

Maryland Goes Shall-Issue, “Good & Substantial” Gone

Today, Governor Larry Hogan ordered Maryland State Police (MSP) to immediately suspend requiring applicants for Wear and Carry Permits to demonstrate a “good and substantial” reason for wanting a permit. This is to bring Maryland into compliance with the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling from the NYSRPA v Bruen case.For far too long, Maryland has prevented the majority of law-abiding citizens from exercising this fundamental right. This persisted as other states went shall-issue over the decades, and even as constitutional carry has reached 25 states in recent years. Now, MSP cannot arbitrarily deny permits to applicants who meet all objective criteria. As a result, more law-abiding citizens will be able to exercise their right-to-carry to defend themselves and their loved ones. The criminals, who have gotten used to menacing the public with impunity, will find fewer and fewer defenseless victims.This important step forward comes as Gov. Hogan’s second term is nearing its end. The General Assembly will still need to permanently correct Maryland’s statute to remove this unconstitutional provision. Maryland’s permit process is still plagued by the onerous requirements and a high processing time that far exceeds those of neighboring Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. This will still prevent many Marylanders of limited economic means from acquiring a permit. It is critical that gun owners and Second Amendment supporters remain vigilant going into the election season, and beyond, to make this right more accessible.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Shore News Network

Police Investigating Serious Crash in Laurel

LAUREL, DE – Police are advising motorists to avoid the area of Shiloh Church Road in Laurel as an investigation into a serious crash this morning continues. Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, July 5, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Shiloh Church Road in the Laurel area.
LAUREL, DE
clayconews.com

Road Rage Incident leads to Traffic Stop and Arrest in Maryland

The Maryland State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, June 29th at approximately 6:20 P.M, troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to the report of a road rage incident in the area of Pulaski Highway and Long Bar Harbor Road during which a handgun was pointed at the victim.
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Young woman from Eastern Shore dies in Delaware car accident

Delaware State Police have identified a young Eastern Shore woman who died in a car accident last week in central Delaware, apparently after suffering a brain aneurysm. The accident happened at about 7:51 a.m. June 29, on Willow Grove Road in the Dover area. Her gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe drove off the road, spun around, hit a utility pole, and ended up overturned in a ditch, say Delaware State Police.
DOVER, DE
Bay Net

MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI’s & Warrants Served

On 6/25/2022, Tpr J. Engleman responded to the Family Dollar, located at 21703 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed Shanel Lavonya Gantt, 39 of Beaver Falls, PA had been previously trespassed from the property. Gantt was issued a criminal citation for Trespass: Private Property and was released from the scene.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD

