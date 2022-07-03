ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Hundreds of Utahns gathered at Utah Capitol celebrating the end of Roe v. Wade

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY – Anti-abortion supporters gathered at the Utah Capitol this weekend to celebrate the overturning of Roe v. Wade. "Today is a once-in-a-lifetime celebration where we can come and celebrate the end of the restrictions that Roe v. Wade put upon the state of Utah and being able to...

www.ksl.com

Comments / 6

renee jones
3d ago

it won't be the last freedom the courts take from America

Reply
10
