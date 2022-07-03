ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, FL

July 3, 2022

Chipley Bugle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndependence Day Celebration was held in Vernon Saturday...

chipleybugle.com

WMBB

Chick-fil-A coming to Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chick-fil-A is coming to Marianna. The restaurant will be built on Highway 71 South near the interstate, according to News 13’s media partner The Jackson County Times. “Today, a General Development Order was submitted to the Jackson County Board of County Commission Community...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

St. Andrews Marina pavilion closed indefinitely

ST ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City officials are preparing to rebuild the bulkheads at the St. Andrews marina. They’re closing the marina’s pavilion as part of their preparations. The city originally built the pavilion to host the farmer’s market, but it never lived up to the city’s expectations. The pavilion is now closed to […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Walton County Commissioners’ statement on audit results

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Board of Commissioners is releasing a statement after an internal audit by the Walton County Clerk of Court’s office was made public Friday. “Last week, the Board of County Commissioners became aware of an audit completed by the Clerk of Court...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Walton audit finds rules, state law broken by county commissioners

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Just a few months after firing a deputy administrator for allegedly mishandling a county-issued credit card, a new audit states that each of the county’s five commissioners also misused their cards and, in some cases, may have broken state law. The audit was issued by the Walton County Clerk of […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
City
Vernon, FL
Local
Florida Government
WJHG-TV

Celebrating America’s independence with the annual ‘Proud to be an American’ parade in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July at the annual ‘Proud to be an American’ parade in the city of Lynn Haven. The event kicked off with a flyover performance including two F-35 jets from Eglin Air Force Base. Officials said the celebration included more than 65 floats including local organizations, churches, and schools.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
Chipley Bugle

Leo Joyner Obit

Leo Joyner, 90 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on June 27, 2022 at his residence. Leo was born on April 9, 1932 in Washington County, Florida to George W. and Genola Griffin Joyner. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Leo was of the Baptist faith and served 27+ years in the Army National Guard.
CHIPLEY, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for July 4-9

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — Okaloosa County:. State Road (S. ) 85 Improvements from S.R. 123 to Hospital Drive. Drivers...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
#Independence Day#Parade#Localevent#Local Life
holmescounty.news

Westville mourns the loss of beloved former clerk

Beloved long-time Town of Westville clerk Donna Gillis passed away on June 28, but those she served say she leaves behind a legacy of love and giving. Gillis served as clerk for 22 years before she retired. During that time, she gave much back to her community. Gillis’ daughter, Rachel Herrington, says her mother had a giving heart.
WESTVILLE, FL
wdhn.com

Customers crossing state lines to buy fireworks

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — JR Fireworks, located on 231 South, is open all year round, but the fourth of July marks the busiest time of the year. “We have a lot of travelers coming through heading to the beach with their family they stop in a lot of them have been coming in for years, their parents brought them in so its kind of like nostalgia,” Owner Stephanie Poppell said.
FLORIDA STATE
News Break
Politics
washingtoncounty.news

Washington and Holmes County traffic advisory

Florida Department of Transportation has issued traffic advisories for Holmes and Washington counties. Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. In preparation for the Independence Day holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Eglin F-35 night flying operations begin July 5

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Residents may experience aircraft noise July 5 – 7, when the 60th Fighter Squadron conducts night flying operations in the area, Eglin Air Force Base has announced. According to the base, F-35 fighter aircraft will conduct missions between 4:30 p.m. and 10...
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL
mypanhandle.com

PCBPD: Tenn man left cats trapped in a carrier in the roadway

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Tennessee man trapped two cats in a kennel and left them outside in extreme heat, according to Panama City Beach police. Court records state Joseph Plunk, 28, of Covington, took his girlfriend’s cats and abandoned them on a golf cart on Front Beach Road at about 11 p.m. Monday.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Man found overboard in open waters near Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The United States Coast Guard said a man was reported overboard 12 miles south of Panama City early Sunday morning. The USCG said they received a report from a crew member of a fishing vessel around 4 a.m. that the captain of the boat fell overboard while it was on […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Six pounds of meth, guns seized in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized six pounds of meth after serving three search warrants. The warrants were served over the course of six days, resulting in the arrest of seven people. The first search warrant was executed at a house in Santa Rosa...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Two men convicted in fraud that shut down Campbellton-Graceville Hospital

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two Miami men, accused in a widespread fraud scheme that put a local hospital out of business, will be going to prison. A federal jury in Jacksonville convicted 62-year-old Jorge Perez and 59-year-old Ricardo Perez last month. Their company, Empowerhms, bought 18-financially troubled rural hospitals in 8-states including the 25-bed […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

One nabbed after daring 231 pursuit

Jackson County, Fla. (WTVY) -A Georgia man is in custody following a daring pursuit that stretched for miles along a busy highway filled with holiday travelers. Driving a stolen BMW, he raced along U.S. 231 for miles before being nabbed, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release dated Saturday.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

