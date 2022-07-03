July 3, 2022

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — JR Fireworks, located on 231 South, is open all year round, but the fourth of July marks the busiest time of the year. “We have a lot of travelers coming through heading to the beach with their family they stop in a lot of them have been coming in for years, their parents brought them in so its kind of like nostalgia,” Owner Stephanie Poppell said.

