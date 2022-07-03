ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Stricter Plastic Bag Ban in Effect in Delaware

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A tightened-up plastic bag ban has taken effect in Delaware. The law prohibiting all businesses other than restaurants from distributing plastic carryout bags kicked...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Vermont Governor Gives Notice of Abortion Amendment Vote

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott gave formal notice Wednesday that state voters will be casting ballots in November on a measure to amend the state constitution to protect reproductive rights in the state, including abortion. The notice of an upcoming vote to amend the state constitution...
VERMONT STATE
US News and World Report

High Court Ruling Impacts Massachusetts Gun Licensing Rules

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts police chiefs should no longer deny or impose restrictions on licenses to carry a gun just because the applicant doesn't have a “good reason" to carry, the state's attorney general said in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Attorney General Maura Healey...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
US News and World Report

Albuquerque Revisiting How It Addresses Homeless Encampments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of New Mexico’s largest city says his administration is revisiting how it addresses homeless encampments. Coronado Park, located north of downtown Albuquerque, hosts a large group of regular campers and requires biweekly cleanups. Amid increasing criticism from the public and some city...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
US News and World Report

Maine Man Faces up to 30 Year Sentence in PPP Fraud Case

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine man pleaded guilty to federal bank fraud charges stemming from a Paycheck Protection Program application, federal prosecutors said. The U.S. Department of Justice said the Skowhegan man obtained a $59,145 loan for his Bangor-based company using false employee wage information and false supporting payroll documentation. The department said the man then spent the money on items and expenses he knew weren't covered by the program.
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Society
Wilmington, DE
Government
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Government
Wilmington, DE
Society
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup:

Cleveland Plain Dealer. July 3, 2022. Editorial: Celebrate your right to vote by being ready to cast your Aug. 2 primary ballot. Our nation rests on a democracy revolutionary in its conception, that the people’s voice matters, that “We the People” are the supreme authorities, and that the national bonds, trust and shared purpose that derived from such a democracy would lift us across the centuries. As it has, even as We the People perfected our founding documents to make them more genuinely equitable and inclusive.
OHIO STATE
US News and World Report

Murder Suspect Dies in Delaware Prison Medical Unit

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man who was charged with murder last month has died in prison, officials said Tuesday. Department of Correction officials said Michael A. Klein, 57, died at Sussex Correctional Institution on Monday. Authorities said Klein, who had a history of chronic health conditions, was...
DELAWARE STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Drug Distributors Prevail in $2.5 Billion West Virginia Opioid Case

(Reuters) -Major U.S. drug distributors McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health Inc are not responsible for fueling an opioid epidemic in a part of West Virginia, a federal judge ruled on Monday. U.S. District Judge David Faber rejected efforts by the city of Huntington and Cabell County to force...
HUNTINGTON, WV
US News and World Report

Police: 2 Men Fatally Struck During NY 'Road Rage' Dispute

KENT, N.Y. (AP) — Two men got out of their cars to argue on a New York highway and were fatally struck by a third car, police said. The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 84 in the town of Kent. Mark Hall, 38, and Fabian Tirado, 22, stopped in the right lane and got out of their vehicles “due to a road rage altercation,” New York state police said in a news release.
KENT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy