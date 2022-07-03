Stricter Plastic Bag Ban in Effect in Delaware

Cleveland Plain Dealer. July 3, 2022. Editorial: Celebrate your right to vote by being ready to cast your Aug. 2 primary ballot. Our nation rests on a democracy revolutionary in its conception, that the people’s voice matters, that “We the People” are the supreme authorities, and that the national bonds, trust and shared purpose that derived from such a democracy would lift us across the centuries. As it has, even as We the People perfected our founding documents to make them more genuinely equitable and inclusive.

