Mount Airy, NC

Author, pastor to speak at First Presbyterian

By John Peters II
Mount Airy News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Presbyterian Church of Mount Airy will be welcoming Dr. David Docusen, founder and director of The Neighborliness Center, to their church on July 17. Docusen...

Mount Airy News

Bruised Not Broken returns to offer aid

Bruised Not Broken are pleased to announce their next event to distribute clothing and a meal to the homeless will be held Saturday, July 9, at the S&S Salon located at 139 Riverside Dr. in Mount Airy, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Edna Mounts

Edna Mounts

Edna Mae Toler Mounts, 82, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy. She was born in Logan County, West Virginia, on Sept. 25, 1939, to the late William and Letha Toler. Mrs. Mounts was a loving homemaker who will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. She is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Kimberly Norman, Angela and Scott Hanks; sons and daughters-in-law, Charles Michael and Suzanne Mounts, Anthony “Tony” Mounts and Susan; grandchildren, Jeffrey Hanks, Eric Hanks, Jessica Mae Mounts, Yvonne Hodges, Nicole Norman; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews extended family, includes Stephanie, Bethani, Jason, Leslie. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mounts was preceded in death by her husband, French Charles Mounts; a son-in-law, Steven Norman; a sister, Nora Roberts, and brothers, Isaac, Noah, Roy, and Verlin Toler. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 8, at 2 p.m. at the Family Cemetery in Branchland, West Virginia. The family will receive friends Friday from 1 until 2 p.m. at Mildred Baptist Church. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the Mounts family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
spectrumlocalnews.com

Longtime N.C. rep takes Pentagon job, talks burnout, incredible military career

After nearly two decades in public office, Rep. Grier Martin, who is a Wake County Democrat, is calling it quits this week. He's leaving the legislature to take a job with the Biden administration at the Pentagon.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Book Smarts

Book Smarts

Books available for check-out at the Mount Airy Public Library:. The Secret Keepers of Old Depot Grocery – Amanda Cox. The Book Woman's Daughter – Kim Michelle Richardson. After She Falls – Carmen Schober. Suspects – Danielle Steel. The Finder of Forgotten Things – Sarah...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
wpln.org

White supremacy and the state of hate in Tennessee

Tennessee has a long history with hate groups and white nationalism. The state is the birthplace of the Ku Klux Klan, but more recently, a "White Lives Matter" protest at a Juneteenth celebration on June 18 in Franklin, Tennessee, provided a visible local example of anxieties around white identity.
TENNESSEE STATE
Mount Airy News

Main Oak Building suffers collapse

A delicate touch was used by the equipment operator to bring small chunks of brick down to the roadway below. By the light of day Wednesday, the situation...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WAVY News 10

Historic building collapses in North Carolina

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Mount Airy fire department is cautioning people to avoid an area of downtown due to a building collapse. They posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that they had gotten a call about a partial structural collapse at the Main Oak Building in downtown Mount Airy.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WXII 12

Mount Airy's Main Oak building in downtown partially collapses

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — The historic Main Oak building in downtown Mount Airy has partially collapsed. Emergency crews received a report of bricks falling from the building around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Impaired driving — talk with your kids

Impaired driving remains an issue that affects North Carolinians every...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Update: Counties with highest COVID infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The United States as of Jun. 29 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 87.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.3% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
carolinajournal.com

More than 40,000 N.C. voters have changed their political party this year

20,000 registered Democrats changed their affiliation in 2022, a quarter of them becoming Republicans, half becoming unaffiliated. Unaffiliated voters are the largest group in the N.C. electorate with 2,564,384 voters.
ELECTIONS

