ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

TE Albert Okwuegbunam Poised to be Broncos' Breakout Player with Russell Wilson

By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PF5gX_0gTvuruE00

This is the sleeper opponents simply won't anticipate in 2022.

Word on the street is that Russell Wilson doesn't like throwing to tight ends.

While some advanced metrics imply — but don't prove — that Wilson has an ever-so-slight reticence to target the middle of the field, the actual target share his top tight ends have traditionally received is 15.5%, according to this excellent statistical deep-dive by Player Profiler .

Most attribute Wilson's purported middle-of-the-field avoidance to his 5-foot-11 height but it's a negligible inference. Wilson targets the open guy, or, perhaps better said, the best matchup.

Scanning across the Denver Broncos' 2022 roster, there is one weapon that rises to the top as the sleeper most likely to benefit from Wilson's arrival.

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.

Okwuegbunam's security as the Broncos' TE1 was made a bit precarious by the third-round selection of Greg Dulcich, but that storyline will soon fizzle as real football rolls around. That's not to say that Dulcich will be relegated to the bench — far from it. He'll be used.

But Okwuegbunam will be 'the guy' and as 'the guy,' he's this offense's biggest sleeper. Opponents already know what wideouts like Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and even Jerry Jeudy can do.

Sutton has a Pro Bowl on his resume, Patrick forged a reputation as a tenacious possession receiver who absolutely will not drop the ball, and Jeudy has a first-round, former Alabama draft pedigree that proceeds him during the work week. Accounting for this trio will consume the bulk of opponents' game-week preparation.

Okwuegbunam will fly under the radar — at least, initially. It won't last forever because Wilson will use Albert O to loosen defenses vertically.

The Broncos opted to hold onto Okwuegbunam and let Noah Fant go in the trade to Seattle to acquire Wilson. There are reasons for that and not all of them are due to the Seahawks' demands.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Despite being one inch taller than Fant, and nearly 10 pounds heavier, Okwuegbunam is the faster, more explosive player. One could argue that Fant is a smoother athlete but Okwuegbunam has already proven to be more dynamic.

At his height and weight, Okwuegbunam ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash at the 2020 NFL Combine, beating Fant by 1/10 of a second. We've seen Okwuegbunam's speed come out in the wash by way of many big plays downfield.

“He’s going to be a guy that we’re going to slowly develop and we’re very excited to see him work," Hackett said of Okwuegbunam earlier this offseason . "I remember watching the tape. He caught a short pass and just took off for a touchdown. I think it was like a 70-yarder or something like that. It was pretty impressive. [I’m] excited to get the ball in his hands.”

As a rookie, Okwuegbunam only appeared in two games before suffering a season-ending ACL tear. But in those two games, he made an impact, though he struggled in his NFL debut (with Fant injured) to hold onto the ball in a hostile environment at Gillette Stadium. Player Profile writes:

In his first game, Albert O commanded a 50.0-percent Target Rate , 25.0-percent Target Share , and 21.9-percent Air Yards Share while playing alongside Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick . He made it hard for Fant to reclaim his role in Week 7 by catching all seven targets at a 43.8-percent Target Rate. With 6.1 Yards After Catch Per Reception, it equates to 13.0 (No. 7) Fantasy Points. With Fant back at full health, Albert O took a backseat in Week 8. He then suffered an ACL tear in Week 9 that ended his rookie season.

The Broncos worked Okwuegbunam back to health and gradually introduced him to the offense in 2021. With Teddy Bridgewater under center for the majority of the season, and Fant still entrenched as the starter, Okwuegbunam still found ways to produce in one of the NFL's most anemic offenses.

Okwuegbunam finished his second year having played in 14 games (six starts), hauling in 33 receptions (on 40 targets) for 330 yards and two touchdowns. The difference between Okwuegbunam and Fant, as pass-catchers, was palpable.

While Fant would run a Pat Shurmur-schemed shallow route, catch the ball, and fall down, Okwuegbunam's results were usually quite different. Okwuegbunam would tenaciously fight for extra yards, using his size and power to bowl over would-be tacklers, and his speed and athletic twitchiness to evade them.

There are more clips of Okwuegbunam leaping over defenders last year than there are of Fant catching touchdowns. Hyperbolic? Perhaps. But the ring of truth persists.

Wilson is going to have a heyday with Okwuegbunam. If you're tapping any one Bronco to be this offense's break-out player, look no further than Okwuegbunam.

Okwuegbunam will need to continue honing his craft as a blocker but that's not why the Broncos love him.

“He’s going to be one of those move tight ends," Hackett said of Albert O. “He’s going to be more of a receiver right now."

When it comes to projecting what the 2022 Broncos' offense might look like, whatever you do, be wary of buying into the 'Russ doesn't target tight ends' trope.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen .

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos QB Russell Wilson not fazed by mistakes

Every quarterback makes mistakes. Nobody is perfect, not even Tom Brady. Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will make mistakes this fall. He’s made mistakes this offseason and he’ll make mistakes during training camp and preseason. What will be important for the Broncos during games this season is how...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
State
Alabama State
Denver, CO
Sports
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-All-Pro CB could get another shot in NFL?

Despite plenty of tread on his tires, a well-known veteran cornerback could be getting another break. Pro Football Focus reported this week that former All-Pro Joe Haden has offers currently on the table from NFL teams. For now though, the 33-year-old is still unsigned with training camp set to start later this month.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Troy Aikman Not Happy On Sunday: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Troy Aikman doesn't voice his opinion on social media very much. But something is really upsetting the Hall of Fame quarterback on Sunday. "I’ve had a love affair w Montecito since I first laid eyes on it in 1996. There’s so much to love about this laid-back coastal community but the medians along Coast Village Road aren’t one of them. I understand/appreciate h2o conservation but dirt? Seriously? We can do better!" he tweeted.
NFL
E! News

NFL Player Demaryius Thomas’ Cause of Death Revealed

Demaryius Thomas' parents are sharing more details about his death. Seven months after the NFL star was found unresponsive in his Roswell, Ga. home, his parents, Bobby Thomas and Katina Stuckey Smith, revealed that his death was caused by cardiac arrest from a seizure disorder. "Cardiac arrest, you know, is...
ROSWELL, GA
ESPN

Attorneys seek Deshaun Watson NFL investigation documents

AUSTIN, Texas --  Attorneys for multiple women suing Deshaun Watson over allegations of sexual misconduct are seeking the documents from the NFL's investigation into the former Houston Texans quarterback. According to the motion filed Friday by the womens attorneys, Tony Buzbee and Cornelia Brandfield-Harvey, the legal team seeks any...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Seahawks#Teddy Bridgewater#American Football#The Denver Broncos
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Trade for DK Metcalf 'A Jerry Jones Move,’ Says Rich Eisen - But WR Calls Seattle 'Family'

FRISCO - DK Metcalf is saying most of the right things while still a member of the Seattle Seahawks, recently referring to the team's fans as "family.''. But what is everybody else saying? Still reverberating is the remark from NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen, who states - as if it is the most obvious thing in the world - that owner Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys should trade for the disgruntled Seattle Seahawks receiver.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Veteran ESPN personality Hank Goldberg dies at 82

Veteran ESPN personality Hank Goldberg died on his birthday Monday at the age of 82. Goldberg worked at ESPN for two decades as an NFL reporter and sports handicapper. He made appearances during ESPN segments on sports betting, such as picking NFL games and horse racing. He was a longtime media personality in Miami, where he served as a local radio and TV reporter.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Notre Dame Rumors

As the Big Ten and SEC grow, Notre Dame remains the last iconic college football brand without a home. And according to FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd, for college football to avoid falling victim to being too regional, the Fighting Irish joining the Big Ten would be massive for the sport.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
CBS Boston

Demaryius Thomas had stage 2 CTE when he died

BOSTON -- The late Demaryius Thomas was posthumously diagnosed with CTE -- chronic traumatic encephalopathy -- by doctors from Boston University, the New York Times reported Tuesday.The former NFL receiver did not die as a result of the Stage 2 CTE, though, as he also suffered seizures, stemming from a 2019 car crash. His cause of death has still not been officially determined after nearly seven months, though "doctors in Boston said he most likely died after a seizure," according to the report. Dr. Ann McKee, the renowned neurologist and neuropathologist who is the director at BU's CTE Center, studied...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Has Aaron Rodgers Killed Off The Dynasty In Green Bay?

Over the past decade, the Green Bay Packers have won more games than they’ve lost. The Packers have only had three losing seasons since Aaron Rodgers became quarterback. They’ve also gone on and won one Super Bowl during that same time period. But even with that Super Bowl...
GREEN BAY, WI
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy