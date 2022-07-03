Warriors could offer deal involving Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman for Durant

Kevin Durant’s quest to find a new home as he waits for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets could take him to a place he knows very well. Appearing on ESPN Radio, Marc J. Spears of Andscape called the Golden State Warriors a team to “keep an eye on” for Durant. Spears later took to Twitter to give more context to his report. Spears noted the Warriors “could” potentially offer the best package for both sides, with a deal involving Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.

James Wiseman played a full contact five-on-five for the first time today.

James Wiseman played 5-on-5 today and “looked really good” Warriors California Classic coach Seth Cooper says

Without Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Patrick Baldwin Jr. on the floor, Warriors’ second-round pick Gui Santos put on a show in the California Classic opener. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/07/02/hig… – 6:00 PM

I wrote on the Warriors’ complex James Wiseman Conundrum: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 2:41 PM

Jordan Poole is now the only remaining Warrior who ranked in the top 8 of games played for Golden State in the 2019-20 season

Top 8: Eric Paschall, Marquese Chriss, Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Omari Spellman, Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks and Ky Bowman – 12:16 AM

Happy Canada Day 🇨🇦 ! pic.twitter.com/uUZmqGCGGy – 10:48 PM

How did the Warriors get Donte DiVincenzo and what does he bring them?

Here’s a full breakdown of the situation/fit. Includes film of DiVencenzo defending Jordan Poole.

theathletic.com/3396357/2022/0… – 10:34 PM

Sixth Man Award: Jordan Poole favored at +460; Kevin Love 27-1; Alex Caruso and DeAnthony Melton 33-1; Bones Hyland 55-1; Cam Thomas and Jose Alvarado 250-1; Otto Porter Jr. 490-1. – 5:34 PM

Based on the off-season moves so far, the 2022-23 season will be huge for Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody & James Wiseman. I expect all to take on bigger roles, and I think they’ll all be ready. I’m hoping JW balls out at some point during summer league. #dubnation – 4:16 PM

I’m sort of surprised the Warriors kept Looney over Payton, with the money being close to equal.

They have a No. 2 overall pick in Wiseman to theoretically replace Looney. They don’t really have anyone else who does the stuff that Payton does, though Moody is ready for minutes. – 3:04 PM

Few in the NBA can do what Gary Payton II did on vet minimum for the Warriors?

He’s a defensive game-changer, better than PatBev, more versatile than Avery Bradley. Perfect fit alongside Curry/Klay/Wiggins – 2:57 AM

One thing to also keep in mind: Warriors need to make it a priority to find more minutes for Kuminga and Moody. With Wiseman back in the mix next season, there will be a trickle-down effect minutes-wise. – 2:47 AM

Anfernee Simons deal, reported at 4/$100m (but let’s see the incentives) will be a key benchmark for Collin Sexton, Tyler Herro, and Jordan Poole. – 7:21 PM

Andrew Wiggins: When they talk it’s all motivation. When I first got here, everyone had something to say, now everyone is quiet. That’s the best feeling, when people doubt you, and people sleep on you, and don’t think that you can do something that you know you can do, that you’ve been doing your whole life. It’s good to just make those guys kick rocks. -via complex.com / June 25, 2022

Andrew Wiggins: To be honest, since I was in Minnesota, I always felt like I was one of the best. I always felt like I could defend, I felt like I could score as well as anybody. So I just knew my time was up here [Minnesota], we have reached the end of our journey, and that was a new chapter opening up in Golden State. So now it’s a bigger stage and it’s really time to showcase what I can do. -via complex.com / June 25, 2022

Andrew Wiggins: If we get everyone back I don’t see why we can’t do this whole thing again. We have the leadership, we have the veterans, we have the young guys who are getting better everyday, every practice, every moment that are willing to learn and be coached. So why can’t we run this thing back again? -via complex.com / June 25, 2022

Blake Wesley: I model my game after Jordan Poole and Caris LeVert. I like the way Jordan Poole plays so I try to model my game after him. And then Caris LeVert has the boogie to him, so I try to get boogie like him, so I like both of them. -via HoopsHype / July 3, 2022

Kendra Andrews: Bob Myers on Patrick Baldwin Jr.: “I guess we like Milwaukee guys.” Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney and assistant coach Chris DeMarco are all from Wisconsin. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / June 24, 2022

Mark Medina: Bob Myers calls it a “big priority” on securing Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to contract extensions: Myers: “We’ll make a big effort to keep those guys.” Myers mentioned neither player has an extension deadline, but mindful that players may want that before season starts -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / June 22, 2022

Anthony Slater: James Wiseman played 5-on-5 full contact today for the first time in this reintegration. He remains on track for a likely summer league appearance in Las Vegas at some point. Jonathan Kuminga will meet team in Vegas, could get some action. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / July 3, 2022

