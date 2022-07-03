ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kayak angler’s epic battle with giant marlin immortalized

By Pete Thomas
 3 days ago
Scott Mutchler pulled off a rare feat in May when he landed a 600-pound black marlin from a kayak while fishing in Panama.

A photo of the massive billfish leaping just beyond his bow was widely circulated and brought Mutchler notoriety in fishing circles.

Now the resident of Jupiter, Fla., has both the photo and a vivid painting of that epic moment to help immortalize the catch.

Scott Mutchler battles 600-pound black marlin. Photo: Adam Fisk/Los Buzos Fishing Resort

“I’m honored to have the painting legend Carey Chen paint this for me,” he wrote Friday on Facebook. “He’s as nice as he seems on videos.”

Chen, a marine artist known for his creative use of colors, also posted about meeting with Mutchler:

“Met with the kayak legend that has the most viral fishing photo on the internet Scott Mutchler, who commissioned me to do the painting of his 600 lb black marlin he released on the kayak [at] Los Buzos Panama. Such an incredible feat not only to release a 600 lb black marlin but from a kayak this takes extraordinary skills.”

Scot Mutchler (left) poses with renowned artist Carey Chen

After the May 23 catch, out of Los Buzos Fishing Resort, Mutchler told FTW Outdoors, “Once I was hooked it was nothing like I ever could have dreamed about. I was in for the fight of my life.”

Mutchler became the first Los Buzos client to catch and release a black marlin from a kayak. Adam Fisk, a Los Buzos guide, had previously released two marlin estimated to weigh 500-plus pounds from his kayak.

Mutchler’s 45-minute fight, during which he was towed one mile against a strong current, was captured by Fisk on video.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

