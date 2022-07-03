ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, NY

Stanley H. Kaine, 85, of Canton, formerly of Rensselaer Falls

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, New York (WWNY) - Stanley H. Kaine, 85, of 205 State Street Road, formerly of Rensselaer Falls, NY died peacefully at United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Stanley was born January 28, 1937 at home...

www.wwnytv.com

wwnytv.com

Joshua DéMiguel Richard (Kavota), 33, of Saranac Lake

SARANAC LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Joshua DéMiguel Richard (Kavota), age 33, of Saranac Lake, will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Visitation will be held from 3:00PM until the time of the funeral services at Frary Funeral Home. Joshua passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Joshua is survived by his parents, Harold J. Richard, Jr. and his wife, Jenny, of Ogdensburg, NY; his siblings, Michael DeVito Richard (Kavota) of Ogdensburg, NY, , James Richard of Syracuse, NY, Matthew Richard of Canton, NY, Mark Richard and his wife, Emily, of Canton, NY; a nephew, Joshua Jarrett-Schell as well as several other nieces and nephews; step siblings, Ashley Cochran of Heuvelton, NY, Angel Planty and her husband, Allen, of Lisbon, NY, Rachael Sharlow of Ogdensburg, NY, and Nicholas LaRock of Ogdensburg, NY, and many cousins.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
wwnytv.com

Carol Sue Compo, age 77, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Carol Sue Compo, age 77, of Clark Street, Parishville, will be held on Saturday, July 16, at 10:00am at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Parishville with Rev. Fred Sykes officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Compo passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.
PARISHVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Harriet E. Welcher, 69, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Harriet E. Welcher age 69 passed away peacefully on July 1, 2022 at Massena Memorial Hospital. Born in Massena she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Rocque) Welcher. Harriet is survived by one son Shawn Welcher of Constable, NY and two brothers...
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Troy M. Taylor, 47, of Lisbon

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral service for Troy M. Taylor, age 47 of Lisbon will be held at 6:00pm on Friday (July 8, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin O’Brien officiating. Calling hours will be held prior from 3:00 to 6:00pm at the funeral home. Mr. Taylor passed away on Monday (July 4, 2022) after suffering a major stroke.
LISBON, NY
Ogdensburg, NY
Obituaries
Canton, NY
Obituaries
wwnytv.com

Lawrence Paul Hollenbeck, 52, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence Paul Hollenbeck, 52 passed away on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. It was sudden and unexpected. Lawrence “Larry” was born in Watertown, NY, on June 2nd, 1970, to Norma (Dufrene) Hollenbeck and the late, Arnold Hollenbeck, Sr.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

John B. Bessette, 60, of Auburn and formerly of Canton

AUBURN, New York (WWNY) - John B. Bessette, 60, of Auburn and formerly of Canton died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Auburn Community Hospital. John was born January 31, 1962 in Canton, a son of Gerald and Susan (Fenlong) Bessette. He graduated from Hugh C. Williams High School with the Class of 1980 and worked for 14 years at the Kraft Foods plant as plant faciltator before an automobile accident left his disabled. A marriage to Tammy Burke ended in divorce.
AUBURN, NY
wwnytv.com

Paul F. Layaw, 95, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Paul F. Layaw, 95, a resident of the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Massena and formerly of Potsdam, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. Layaw passed away peacefully Tuesday morning at the Massena Rehabiltation and Nursing Center. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Paul F. Layaw.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Louise Mary Shaw, 90, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Louise Mary Shaw, 90, of Old DeKalb Road, Canton died Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. Among her survivors are her husband James, daughter Rita Allen and two sons Jim and Joe Shaw. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 7...
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Gary E. Thompson, 84, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Gary E. Thompson, age 84 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 10:00am on Monday (July 11, 2022) at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Entombment will be at a later date at Foxwood Memorial Park. Calling...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Jennie E. Liberatore, 100, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jennie E. Liberatore, 100, of Watertown passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center. Jennie was born in Watertown February 16, 1922, daughter of Antonio and Maria Foti Crupi and she attended Watertown High School. On May 27, 1943 she married Dominic V. Liberatore at St. Anthony’s Church with Rev. James Quinn officiating. Mr. Liberatore, the circulation manager for the Watertown Daily Times for 40 years, died August 12, 2005.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Graveside Services: Clark and Barbara Warner, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Clark and Barbara Warner, longtime residents of the Old Market Road, will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in Bixby Cemetery, Norfolk. Barbara passed away on January 28, 2022 and her late husband, Clark, passed away in 2017. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.
NORWOOD, NY
wwnytv.com

Beverly Kathryn “Bev” Hardie, 83, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Beverly Kathryn “Bev” Hardie, 83, formerly of East Road Adult Home and Trinity Avenue, passed away Monday afternoon, July 4, 2022 at the Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville. A funeral service will be at 12:00 noon on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Iseneker...
LOWVILLE, NY
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wwnytv.com

Antoinette Collette, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Antoinette Collette of NYS Route 3 died peacefully on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her home under the care of her loving family. She was born in Watertown, New York to the late Anthony and Carrie (Adsit) Pacella. She graduated from Brownville High School. She married Peter Collette in Brownville, New York on August 12, 1978.
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Carol Semrau, 74, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol Semrau, 74, passed away May 27, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village. A graveside service will be held 12:30 p.m, Saturday, July 9th at the Black River Cemetery. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Black River American Legion. Arrangements are with the...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Shane F. Weller, 61, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Shane F. Weller, 61, of Munson Street, tragically passed away June 24, 2022, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, from injuries he sustained in a moped accident earlier in the week. Shane was born on September 10, 1960, in Potsdam, the son of the late Bernard and Gladys...
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Traffic advisory: Vanduzee, Lawrence & Thompson streets in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown Streets will be closed for road work Wednesday and a third will be closed for sewer work. Vanduzee Street will be closed for road work between West Main and Coffeen streets starting at 5:30 a.m. Road work will close Lawrence Street between Vanduzee...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown council approves Washington Street Stewart’s plan

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city lawmakers gave the go-ahead Tuesday night to build a new Stewart’s Shop on Washington Street. Council members voted 3-1 to approve site plans for the more than 3,000-square-foot convenience store and gas canopy at the corner of Flower Avenue East. The lone...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Fort Drum soldier visiting Syracuse dies from gunshot wound

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Drum soldier was shot and killed in Syracuse over the long holiday weekend. According to the Syracuse Police Department, 19-year-old Malik Sharif Shipman was shot in his midsection. He was shot in the 300 block of Parkway Drive shortly after 11 p.m. Monday....
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Caleb T. Weygandt, 14, of Dexter

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Caleb T. Weygandt, Dexter, passed away at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, Sunday, July 3rd. He was 14 years old. The funeral will be 1:00pm Friday, July 8th at the Airport Christian Fellowship Church, Dexter. A celebration of life until 4:00pm will follow the funeral at the church. The family asks that all attendees bring a bicycle helmet for donation.
DEXTER, NY

