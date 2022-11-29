That '90s Show: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the comedy

It's crazy to think we're ready to look back on the 90s like we once once did the 70s, but if you needed any better proof that's the case, That '70s Show is getting a sequel series that, unsurprisingly, is titled That '90s Show . Netflix is behind the new series that is heading back to Wisconsin and the Forman household.

That '70s Show premiered in 1998 and ran for eight seasons. It served as the star making series for Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Danny Masterson and Ashton Kutcher, while also starring Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp.

Who from the original series is back and who are the newbies? Here is everything you need to know about That '90s Show .

We now know when we're heading back to Wisconsin for That '90s Show , as Netflix has officially set a release date for January 19, making it one of the first big new TV series of 2023 for the streaming service.

Considering nothing to the contrary has been shared, we can expect that all 10 episodes of That '90s Show are going to be available right away on January 19 to watch as fast or as slow as you want.

You're of course going to need to be a Netflix subscriber in order to watch That '90s Show .

That '90s Show plot

That '70s Show centered around Eric Forman and his friends and how they annoyed Eric's dad, Red. Well, That '90s Show sees a new generation tackle things. Here is the official synopsis for That '90s Show :

"Hello, Wisconsin! It's 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock 'n roll never dies, it just changes clothes."

That '90s Show trailer

After the previously released teaser trailer, the official That '90s Show trailer has arrived, giving fans their best look yet at the sequel series. While Kitty is excited to have young kids around the house again, Red certainly is not. Plus, we get looks at other returning That '70s show cast members and previews of the new characters' relationships. Watch the trailer directly below:

Watch the teaser trailer right here:

That '90s Show cast

The older generation meets the new generation as the many members of the That '70s Show cast are set to reprise their roles in That '90s Show .

Starting off, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are back as Red and Kitty Forman, now fulfilling the role of grandparents. The rest of the main cast from the original series — Topher Grace (Eric), Laura Pepron (Donna), Mila Kunis (Jackie), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) and Ashton Kutcher (Kelso) — are set to make special guest appearances. Danny Masterson is the lone member of the principal That '70s Show cast not expected to appear, stemming from legal allegations against him.

Tommy Chong, who played Leo in the original series, is also reprising his role in That '90s Show . He told Variety about what it was like returning to set. "The minute Kitty knocked on the door and I opened the door and it was her, it could have been yesterday," Chong said.

As for the new generation of teenagers living it up in Point Place, Wis., Callie Haverda ( Shut Eye ) stars as Leia Forman. Her young co-stars include Ashley Aufderheide ( Preacher ), Mace Coronel ( Colin in Black & White ), Maxwell Acee Donovan ( Gabby Duran & The Unsittables ), Reyn Doi ( Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar ) and Sam Morelos, making her TV debut.

Valderrama gave fans a teaser on the upcoming series, sharing a photo of a script on his Instagram account:

Kutcher also spoke about returning for the spinoff to Variety, sharing that what the original show did for both him and his wife, Kunis, was a big reason why they decided to return.

"Mila and I were contemplating it," Kutcher told Variety at the premiere of his new movie Vengeance . "We thought, 'Listen, we're only in the position that we're in because of that show, so let's just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun."

Here are some pictures featuring the That '90s Show cast.

Sam Morelos, Mace Coronel, Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Maxwell Acee Donovan and Reyn Doi in That '90s Show (Image credit: PATRICK WYMORE/NETFLIX)

Kurtwood Smith in That '90s Show (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Debra Jo Rupp in That '90s Show (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Debra Jo Rupp and Callie Haverda in That '90s Show (Image credit: PATRICK WYMORE/NETFLIX)

Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan in That '90s Show (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

How to watch That '70s Show

If you want to enjoy the original That '70s Show , you’re going to have to fork over a little money. Even though That '90s Show is a Netflix original series , its predecessor is not available on Netflix. Instead, the only way it appears you can watch old episodes is by purchasing individual episodes or entire seasons of the show via Prime Video .