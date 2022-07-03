ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeway, WI

Butterfly release and walk in Ridgeway aims to raise awareness for suicide prevention

By Kathryn Merck
x1071.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIDGEWAY, Wisc. –The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Iowa County hosted its annual suicide prevention walk on Sunday. Susan Springer, the organization’s founder, said it’s a subject that’s difficult for many people to talk about. “We’ve all grieved the loss of a loved one at some...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

A string of Catholic churches across Wisconsin have been vandalized

MADISON, Wis. — Police hope to find out who vandalized a Catholic church in Madison over the weekend with messages critical of anti-abortion beliefs. However, it is hardly the only church targeted in Wisconsin following the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. Five Catholic churches...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Illegal Burn Investigated in Grant County

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources received a tip about an illegal burn taking place on property on Coon Hollow Road in Liberty Township Monday shortly after 11am. The Grant County Sheriff’s department was requested to investigate and extinguish the fire. Upon arrival, deputies discovered an old trailer home had been intentionally set on fire by 73 year old Steven Lenz of rural Lancaster. The Stitzer Fire Department, the Lancaster Fire Department, Lancaster EMS all responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. The matter is being referred to the Wisconsin DNR for further investigation. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that it is illegal to burn anything other than clean wood in the State of Wisconsin.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Woman’s injury resolved by rib removal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Maureen Alley was admitted to University Hospital after a massive blood clot was found in one of her veins, leading to surgery that would remove one of her ribs. Alley said she noticed her arm was purple and swollen, nearly double its size, after she finished...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgeway, WI
County
Iowa County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Iowa County, WI
Health
nbc15.com

115th Fighter Wing warns of t-shirt discount scam

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 115th Fighter Wing is alerting the public to a t-shirt scam Tuesday, which falsely claims to be associated with the unit. The 115th Fighter Wing noted in a Facebook post that it has received multiple reports of people being sent a text message about a discount for t-shirts associated with the group.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A weekend wreck on Madison’s near east side sent a driver to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the police department reports. His SUV struck a curb early Sunday morning and rolled several times before crashing into a pole, according to the Madison Police Department. Its incident report indicates the 34-year-old was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Butterflies
nbc15.com

Lancaster man tries disposing of mobile home by setting it on fire

TOWNSHIP OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that the only thing they are allowed to burn in Wisconsin is clean wood. Its reminder comes after a 73-year-old man allegedly set an old trailer home in the Township of Liberty on fire. The rural Lancaster man was trying to dispose of the home by burning it, Grant Co. Sheriff Nate Dreckman said.
LANCASTER, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton July 4 fireworks postponed; possible July 5

In an email to the Hub around 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, Stoughton Mayor Tim Swadley wrote that the planned fireworks for this evening at the Stoughton Fair have been canceled due to predictions of inclement weather, including severe thunderstorms. "We will try again Tuesday night," he wrote.
STOUGHTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Merrimac Ferry closed for repairs until further notice

MERRIMAC, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, July 5 that the Merrimac Ferry is closed for repairs until further notice. The ferry serves as WIS 113 across the Wisconsin River between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County. Alternate routes include WIS 60, WIS...
MERRIMAC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
x1071.com

Murder Trail For Avoca Man Begins in Iowa County

Opening statements have begun in the murder trial of 21 year old Sean Picket of Avoca. Pickett faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide for the May 2021 death of his mother, 54 year old Susan Pickett, and one count of mistreatment of animals and cause of death for the death of Chico, the family’s dog. According to a criminal complaint, Pickett first told investigators his mother’s boyfriend tied him up and held him hostage. He then recanted the statement and said “evil voices” ordered him to commit the murders. Earlier Tuesday, 12 jurors and two alternates were selected to serve in the trial. An opening statement by District Attorney, soon-to-be Judge Matt Allen was given quickly, highlighting the prosecution’s evidence that Pickett intentionally killed his mother and dog in their Avoca home. Pickett’s attorney Jeffrey Erickson, in his opening statement, gave a different picture of what happened. Erickson said Sean Pickett acted in self defense after finding Susan Pickett stabbing the family’s dog, Chico. The trial is expected to last three days in Dodgeville.
AVOCA, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message

Madison Police are investigating a report of shots fired near Stoughton Road Saturday. The Madison Police Department is investigating a graffiti/damage to property complaint at a Catholic Church in Madison. MPD Chief patrols on his own during holiday weekend. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. You might see more police officers...
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: Only 2 Wisconsin counties still have high COVID-19 activity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just two Wisconsin counties are still reporting high COVID-19 Community Levels, the latest Department of Health Services report shows. Meanwhile, as more and more counties recede into the Low category, Dane Co. remains locked between those two tiers. The agency’s weekly update found only Barron and...
x1071.com

Beloit police arrest two men after large fight following MMA event

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police arrested two men Saturday after the fighting at a mixed martial arts event spilled out of the ring. Officials said a large non-sanctioned fight broke out after the event at the Eclipse Center ended. Because of the size of the fight, officers from multiple agencies around Beloit were called in to respond.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Several fire departments respond to Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbus Fire Department, along with several other units pitched in to put out a house fire mid-Tuesday morning in Columbus. According to CFD, they were paged out for the fire around 10:20 a.m. with flames showing from the upstairs bedroom. The first unit who arrived on scene sprayed water form the outside of the house until other units that responded were able to arrive and go inside the house.
COLUMBUS, WI
Go Valley Kids

Lakeside Leisure & Small Town Charm at Lake Kegonsa State Park

This lovely park is nestled along the shores of the 3,200-acre Lake Kegonsa just south of Madison. Lake Kegonsa State Park is a favorite for fishing, kayaking/boating, hiking, camping, and enjoying beautiful lake views and leisure. While you’re here, you simply must spend some time in nearby Stoughton. This small town is jam-packed with Norwegian pride and plenty of great little shops and eateries for you to enjoy!
STOUGHTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy