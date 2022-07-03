Missouri Lands New Mexico State Transfer P Rorik Maltrud

Maltrud is the Tigers' third addition from the transfer portal this offseason.

Under coach Steve Bieser, the Missouri Tigers have been a consistent ballclub . With records above .500 in five of his six seasons, they have been a winning team bust just haven't managed to get over the hump and into the NCAA Tournament.

Looking to combat that, and see the Tigers make their first NCAA Tournament appearance in a decade, Bieser has hit the transfer portal hard this offseason. The Tigers have already added Arkansas' Dylan Leach and Nebraska's Cam Chick as they look to improve ahead of 2023.

Cam Chick would not be the only transfer portal addition for the Tigers on Sunday, as New Mexico State Aggies' pitcher Rorik Maltrud would announce his commitment to Missouri as well.

Maltrud led the Aggies in ERA in 2022, recording a 4.11 ERA to go with a 1-2 record. He would only make six appearances on the mound for the Aggies, starting five of those six while throwing 30 2/3 innings.

In those 30 2/3 innings Maltrud would rack up 30 strikeouts against only eight walks. Perhaps the most impressive stat for Maltrud in his limited action was his .216 batting average against, as he was able to stifle opposing hitters.

Maltrud enters a Missouri pitching staff that combined for a 5.58 team ERA in 2022, which he will look to help lower. If Bieser and his staff can get Maltrud to pitch to his ability, he will be a vital addition to a team that might just be a few pieces away.

