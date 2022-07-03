Flood Advisory issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 20:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Fairfield; Newberry; Richland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR WESTERN FAIRFIELD...CENTRAL NEWBERRY AND NORTHWESTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES At 806 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blair, or 9 miles northeast of Newberry, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Newberry, VC Summer Nuclear Station, Whitmire, Monticello, Newberry County Airport, Jenkinsville, Blair, Newberry College, Pomaria, Peak, Newberry County Detention Center, US-176 and SC- 34 Crossroads, Henderson Island, Kinards, Maybington Fire Station, Feasterville Fire Station, Bush River Fire Station and Enoree Ranger District Office. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 62 and 79. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC ・ 34 MINUTES AGO