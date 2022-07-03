ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla deliveries slow following factory shutdown in China

By Joe Hiti
 3 days ago
An aerial view of Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory on March 29, 2021 in Shanghai, China. Photo credit Xiaolu Chu/Getty Images

Electric car giant Tesla saw a dip in deliveries last quarter after one of its largest factories, located in Shanghai, was shut down because of local COVID-19 restrictions.

With the quarter wrapping up in June, Tesla delivered 254,695 vehicles in three months, down from the 310,048 it delivered the previous quarter.

However, when compared to Tesla's second quarter in 2021, the company delivered 27% more vehicles this year, handing out 201,304 over the same three-month period last year.

Tesla has been working on getting manufacturing and delivery up to speed at its two new factories in Texas and Germany, but CEO Elon Musk has shared they're having issues. Musk went as far as to say the factories are "gigantic money furnaces."

In its second quarter, Tesla manufactured 258,580 vehicles, down from the 305,407 produced in the first quarter but up from the 206,421 it produced in last year's second quarter.

Tesla also shared with the Wall Street Journal that June was a good month for the company, noting that "June 2022 was the highest vehicle-production month in Tesla's history," despite the setbacks.

Musk had predicted that Tesla would produce more than 1.5 million vehicles this year. Still, Wall Street believes the company's number is more likely to be around 1.4 million, struggling to get there, the Journal reported.

As for the cars sent out in its second quarter, the majority of Tesla's delivered were its cheaper options, with 238,533 Model 3 sedans and Model Y compact sport-utility vehicles combined.

As for the higher-end vehicles, Model S sedans and Model X sport-utility vehicles, Tesla delivered a combined 16,162, the Journal reported.

But prices for the sometimes hard-to-get electric vehicles have gone up as supply costs continue to increase. For example, compared to a year ago, buyers of the Model Y compact sport-utility vehicle paid roughly $14,000 more, according to Bernstein Research.

