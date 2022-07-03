ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Former runner-up Lindsay Fincher crowned Miss Alabama 2022

By Caleb Turrentine
WEAR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year after being named as the first runner-up in the state's highest profile pageant, Lindsay Fincher got her crown. Fincher was named Miss Alabama 2022 Saturday night at the end of the competition held at Samford's Wright Center in Birmingham. She was crowned by Miss Alabama 2021 Lauren Bradford, who...

weartv.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Birmingham Stallions player ties the knot day before championship game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “I’m hoping to get two rings this weekend,” said Birmingham Stallions player Colby Wadman. “One on my left hand and one on my right.”. It was an exciting time for Colby and his family. On Friday he and his bride Maddie were married in front of friends and family in their hometown of Minnesota.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama native tapped as stage designer for World Games 2022

This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. Lyndell T. McDonald is ready for the World stage. McDonald, a Montgomery, Ala. native and assistant professor and technical supervisor at the University of Alabama, is the person responsible for creating and facilitating staging and production props for the opening and closing ceremonies for the World Games 2022, which take place in the Birmingham metro area from July 7-17.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Hamilton, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
WHNT News 19

Birmingham Stallions win inaugural USFL Championship

CANTON, Ohio (WHNT) – The Birmingham Stallions held off the Philadelphia Stars on Sunday night to get the 33-30 win to capture the inaugural United States Football League (USFL) championship. Former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough scored the first touchdown of the game for the Stallions. Victor Bolder Jr....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtvy.com

WATCH LIVE: Thunder on the Mountain

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the Birmingham area’s biggest fireworks shows is back for 2022. Thunder on the Mountain will return Monday, July 4, 2022, live at 9 p.m. on WBRC FOX6 News. Mike Dubberly and Janice Rogers will host the show. The sky show will once again...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Webb
AL.com

People make the most money in these 10 Alabama counties

The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Comeback Town: Overcoming a regrettable Birmingham blunder

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I recently wrote a column about my all-time favorite Birmingham restaurant, Joy Young. Reminiscing is fun so I began my search for my next topic. Then I drove past the Rotary Trail sign in downtown Birmingham and the idea hit...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Miss America#Arts Education#Miss Alabama 2022#House Resolution 5581#Congress
Hartselle Enquirer

County cemetery added to historic register

A Morgan County Cemetery has recently been added to the Alabama Historical Commission’s historic cemetery register. Lawrence Cove Community Cemetery is in Eva. The Alabama Historical Commission created the registery to recognize Alabama’s historic cemeteries and to encourage their continued preservation. The Lawrence Cove Cemetery is the 15th cemetery in Morgan County to be listed in the Alabama registry that now features 979 cemeteries statewide. During a recent cleanup at the Lawrence Cove Cemetery, a field stone grave marker was discovered, and after washing the mud off of it, an inscription was discovered that read “W.W. Drinkard, born on Sept. 8, 1873 and died on Feb. 4, 1886. Athelia Woodall Gibbs worked tirelessly to see the cemetery added to the historic registry. Community fish fry.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
thelocalpalate.com

Road Trip to Birmingham, Alabama

There’s a reason Condé Nast Traveler ranks Birmingham with global destinations like London and Rapa Nui, Chile as one of the 22 Best Places to Go in 2022. In fact, there are many of them. So, if you happen to be fortunate enough to live within driving distance of Birmingham, and you’re looking for an easy but exciting weekend, you’re done looking. While on this summer road trip, here is a list of things to do in Birmingham:
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Helena Freddy’s delays opening to late July

HELENA – The new Helena location of Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers has announced there will be a delay in its new opening date. Originally set to open on Tuesday, July 12, the popular chain will instead open Tuesday, July 26. Kim Huynh, the public relations specialist for...
HELENA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
CBS 42

White supremacist graffiti appears in historic Birmingham neighborhoods

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Graffiti promoting a white supremacist organization has appeared in multiple locations in Birmingham, including in Fountain Heights: a historically Jewish, now predominantly Black neighborhood where the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is located. The graffiti promoted the Patriot Front, a white nationalist organization the Southern Poverty Law Center has classified as a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Former Cullman Mayor Don Green dies

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Mayor of Cullman Don Green died Monday morning. A post made by the City of Cullman Municipal Government states the following:. “Please keep the family of former Mayor Don Green in your prayers. Dr. Green passed away early this morning. He will be greatly missed, but the impact he had on this community will never be forgotten!”
HBCU Legends

HBCU Players Win USFL Championship Rings

HBCU players win USFL Championship rings with the Birmingham Stallions. Former Tuskegee wide receiver Peyton Ramzy and NCCU cornerback Bryan Mills were inactive for the championship game against the Philadelphia Stars but will receive their share of the title with Birmingham. The Philadelphia Stars had Jackson State star defensive lineman...

Comments / 0

Community Policy