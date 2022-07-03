Bays sneak past Ports on 105.1 The GOAT

You can see colorful kites take to the sky this month in Sister Bay. This day will be filled with family fun outdoors. Sister Bay will be hosting the Wisconsin Kiters club at this event, where they will be flying their display kites and answering questions you may have about kiting. There will also be free kite-making kits for the first 100 kids who attend. This event will take place at the Sister Bay Sports Complex from 10 am until 3 pm on July 16th. Admission is free to all who would like to attend and participate. Kite flying will be dependent on weather conditions, and the village will be posting updates on the day of the event here.

SISTER BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO