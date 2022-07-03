ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sister Bay, WI

Bays sneak past Ports on 105.1 The GOAT

By Tim Kowols
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pitcher's duel had to be settled in the ninth inning as the Sister Bay Bays beat West Jacksonport 4-2 Sunday afternoon. The Bays' Sam Forkert and the Ports' Luke Steebs were the two dueling All-Stars that would not factor into the decision, but...

COVID cancels upcoming Northern Sky Theater performances

Saturday will be the next chance you will be able to catch the musical stylings of Northern Sky Theater. The Fish Creek-based performing arts organization alerted visitors on July 4th that it would be forced to cancel its performances at its outdoor Peninsula State Park amphitheater and indoor Gould Theater due to multiple cases of COVID-19 within the company. Holly Feldman from Northern Sky Theater says the affected members are doing fine, but they are bummed they are not able to perform.
FISH CREEK, WI
"Touch of the World" brings Asia to Sturgeon Bay

A new retail store in Sturgeon Bay with a long history of handcrafted imports from around the world opened this past weekend in Sturgeon Bay. A Touch of the World is a retail shop with a history of 47 years. Owner Marty Biebel first brought back treasures from the Himalayan Mountains after climbing Mount Everest in 1975. He shares some of the unique items he has brought back from Southeast Asia over his yearly visits.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Sturgeon Bay cancels fireworks, three others reschedule for tonight

Just because it will not be the Fourth of July does not mean you will not be able to catch fireworks to celebrate Independence Day. Rainy weather wrecked fireworks displays across northeast Wisconsin, including Door County. Communities like Baileys Harbor, Gills Rock, and Washington Island waited as long as they...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Sister Bay Kite Day event ready to take flight

You can see colorful kites take to the sky this month in Sister Bay. This day will be filled with family fun outdoors. Sister Bay will be hosting the Wisconsin Kiters club at this event, where they will be flying their display kites and answering questions you may have about kiting. There will also be free kite-making kits for the first 100 kids who attend. This event will take place at the Sister Bay Sports Complex from 10 am until 3 pm on July 16th. Admission is free to all who would like to attend and participate. Kite flying will be dependent on weather conditions, and the village will be posting updates on the day of the event here.
SISTER BAY, WI
Sister Bay, WI
Better safe than sorry during busy holiday weekend

The sight of sirens and emergency personnel was likely a common one if you visited Door County this past weekend. According to Door County Dispatch records, 237 incidents were reported from July 1st to 7 a.m. July 5th. Nearly 20 of those calls were related to fireworks being shot off....
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Reported Oconto Falls drowning ends up being false alarm

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - A reported drowning in Oconto Falls turned out to be a false alarm. Oconto Falls Police Chief Brad Olsen said everyone on the beach is accounted for. Olsen told Action 2 News a dive team, drones and sonar were used until they were certain everyone...
OCONTO FALLS, WI
Community joins together to celebrate Michigan Street's birthday

If you were wondering why people were on the Michigan Street bridge on the 4th of July, the answer is a 91st birthday celebration. The Bridge Walk event held by the Sturgeon Bay Historical Society takes place annually to celebrate the structure’s age and significance to the city. The Michigan Street Bridge was built as the first mode of crossing the Sturgeon Bay canal. This year, attendees gathered at Stone Harbor before heading over the bridge at noon to pay tribute to the bridge’s original dedication at noon on July 4th, 1931. The walk was led by Sturgeon Bay Historical Society board member Anni Lampert.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door and Kewaunee counties remain at low COVID community level

Door and Kewaunee counties received a much more positive outlook regarding their COVID-19 levels on Tuesday. In Door County, 66 of the 136 total tests for COVID-19 came back positive. While that accounts for almost half of the total tests reported, it did not result in additional hospitalizations or deaths.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Sturgeon Bay settles with Wal-Mart, gives raises to Community Service Officers

The Sturgeon Bay Common Council moved on a couple of recommendations from the Personnel Committee on Tuesday evening while also ending the City’s legal battle with Wal-Mart. The City moved on a recommendation to have Community Service Officers receive an immediate increase in wage ranges from $17-$19 per hour, with no budget impact for 2022 since hours will be adjusted accordingly.
STURGEON BAY, WI

