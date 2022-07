If you were wondering why people were on the Michigan Street bridge on the 4th of July, the answer is a 91st birthday celebration. The Bridge Walk event held by the Sturgeon Bay Historical Society takes place annually to celebrate the structure’s age and significance to the city. The Michigan Street Bridge was built as the first mode of crossing the Sturgeon Bay canal. This year, attendees gathered at Stone Harbor before heading over the bridge at noon to pay tribute to the bridge’s original dedication at noon on July 4th, 1931. The walk was led by Sturgeon Bay Historical Society board member Anni Lampert.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO