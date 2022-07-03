ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron officials release video of police killing of Jayland Walker

By Laura Morrison, Cris Belle, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

**Warning: The police body cam footage seen above is disturbing.**

AKRON, Ohio ( WJW ) — Akron city officials on Sunday released more details in the police shooting of Jayland Walker, a Black man they say was unarmed when officers shot and killed him after a chase.

Walker , 25, was shot by police just after midnight on Monday. During a press conference Sunday, the police department released two videos.

Police said Walker fired a shot from his vehicle during a pursuit. The first video in the press conference showed a possible muzzle flash of light at the same time as officers reportedly heard a shot coming from the vehicle.

Walker, who was reportedly wearing a ski mask at the time, then got out of his car from the passenger’s side while it was still running and fled from the officers.

Large crowd leading Akron protest in death of Jayland Walker

Chief Steve Mylett admitted that in watching the police body cam shooting video, it is hard to determine what led officers to fire their weapons. He said in still photos of the footage, it appears Walker was reaching down to his waist.

“Each officer independent of each other related that they felt that Mr. Walker had turned and was motioning and moving into a firing position,” Chief Mylett said.

The medical examiner had originally said he had “ multiple gunshot wounds ,” but Mylett said the medical examiner has confirmed more than 60 wounds on Walker’s body. More investigation will be needed to determine exactly how many rounds the eight officers fired and how many times Walker was hit. Officers provided aid, and one can be heard saying he still had a pulse, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Mylett said.

A gun and bullet casing were later found in the vehicle, police said.

Akron police department photo

“I know this is a somber occasion for the city,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan told reporters, emphasizing that everyone in the community be patient as the investigation continues and urged for peace in the city.

The shooting is being investigated independently by agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

In a statement, the Fraternal Order of Police in Akron described the shooting as being “consistent with the use of force protocols and officers’ training.”

‘We want peace’: Jayland Walker’s family worries how public will react to police video, attorney says

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released a statement Sunday following the press conference:

“People want and deserve answers, and they shall have them. BCI will conduct a complete, fair and expert investigation,” Yost said. “Body-worn camera footage is just one view of the whole picture – before drawing conclusions, the full review must take place.”

Walker’s family , who did not speak to the media Sunday, has continued to ask for calm and peace as more is learned about the incident.

“We want peace. This family has had enough violence. We want dignity, we want to celebrate the life of this young man in a way that brings dignity to him and to the city and we want justice, which means a fair process, reviewing all the facts and let that process play out. We do not want violence of any kind,” the family’s Attorney Bobby DiCello said earlier this week.

DiCello continued those sentiments Sunday, speaking to media following the press conference as well. He said the shooting did not seem to be warranted.

**See more body cam footage below. Warning: Graphic.**

Walker was grieving the recent death of his fiancee, but his family had no indication of concern beyond that, DiCello said.

“He was sad, but he was getting through it,” DiCello said. He said he doesn’t know whether the ring found near the gun belonged to Walker.

Protests were planned throughout the weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Community Policy