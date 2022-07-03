ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

3 dead, 3 critically wounded in Copenhagen mall shooting; suspect arrested

By JAN M. OLSEN and KARL RITTER, Associated Press
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UY4fd_0gTvigId00

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A gunman opened fire inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital Sunday, killing three people and critically wounding three others, police said.

A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested after the shooting, Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen told reporters, adding there was no indication that anyone else was involved in the attack, though police were still investigating.

Gun violence is relatively rare in Denmark.

Thomassen said it was too early to speculate on the motive for the shooting, which happened in the late afternoon at Field’s, one of the biggest shopping malls in Scandinavia and located on the outskirts of the Danish capital. When the shots rang out, some people hid in shops while others fled in a panicked stampede, according to witnesses.

“It is pure terror. This is awful,” said Hans Christian Stoltz, a 53-year-old IT consultant, who was bringing his daughters to see Harry Styles perform at concert scheduled for Sunday night near the mall. “You might wonder how a person can do this to another human being, but it’s beyond … beyond anything that’s possible.”

Thomassen said the victims included a man in his 40s and two “young people,” without giving details. Several others were injured, three of them critically, he said.

He said police received the first reports of a shooting at 5.37 p.m., and arrested the suspect 11 minutes later. Thomassen described the suspect as an “ethnic Dane,” a phrase typically used to mean someone is white.

Danish broadcaster TV2 published a grainy photo of the alleged gunman, a man wearing knee-length shorts, a vest or sleeveless shirt, and holding what appeared to be a rifle in his right hand. “He seemed very violent and angry,” eyewitness Mahdi Al-Wazni told TV2. “He spoke to me and said it (the rifle) isn’t real as I was filming him. He seemed very proud of what he was doing.”

HHS secretary: ‘I don’t believe’ Roe will be overturned for long

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the Scandinavian country had been hit by a “cruel attack.”

“It is incomprehensible. Heartbreaking. Pointless,” she said. “Our beautiful and usually so safe capital was changed in a split second.”

Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and TV2 posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher. After the shooting, an enormous contingent of heavily armed police officers patrolled the area, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.

Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was in a clothing store at the shopping center with his family when he heard “three, four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store.”

The shopping center is on the outskirts of Copenhagen just across from a subway station for a line that connects the city center with the international airport. A major highway also runs adjacent to the mall.

Organizers called off the Harry Styles concert, which had been scheduled at the nearby Royal Arena, by order of police.

On Snapchat, Styles wrote: “My team and I pray for everyone involved in the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I am shocked. Love H.”

The royal palace said a reception with Crown Prince Frederik connected to the Tour de France cycling race had been canceled. The first three stages of the race were held in Denmark this year. The reception was due to be held on the royal yacht that is moored in Soenderborg, the town where the third stage ended.

In a joint statement, Queen Margrethe, her son Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, said: “We do not yet know the full extent of the tragedy, but it is already clear that more people have lost their lives and that even more have been injured.”

“The situation calls for unity and care,” they said in a statement.

The shooting came a week after a mass shooting in neighboring Norway, where police said a Norwegian man of Iranian origin opened fire during a LGBTQ festival, killing two and wounding more than 20.

It was the worst gun attack in Denmark since February 2015, when a 22-year-old man was killed in a shootout with police after going on a shooting spree in the capital that left two people dead and five police officers wounded.

___

Ritter reported from Unterseen, Switzerland.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mette Frederiksen
SCDNReports

6 People Shot Overnight In One Indiana Town

6 People Shot Overnight In One Indiana TownSCDN Graphics Department. Police say six people were shot overnight in three separate incidents. Now, the surge of violence has investigators from the IMPD working overtime.
truecrimedaily

'Multiple Amish juveniles' arrested for allegedly driving horse and buggy while drunk

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (TCD) -- Four people were arrested earlier this month for allegedly driving a horse and buggy carriage while drunk. According to a release report, on June 17 at 7:06 p.m., a Pennsylvania State Police trooper pulled over the horse and buggy after noticing that "multiple Amish juveniles were riding unsafely" in it. The trooper reportedly noticed the occupants had been drinking alcohol.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Teen swimmers find two cave divers dead in lake

The bodies of two cave divers have been removed from a central Florida lake after a trio of teenagers helped retrieve one of the deceased from the water.Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the divers were seen entering the water at a lake in Chassahowitzka Wildlife Park at about 11am on Wednesday by three teenagers aged 15, 15 and 17.The teens told investigators the two cave divers had discussed if they had enough air in their tanks for a second dive, and returned to the water.One of the two divers was heard saying he believed his tank had a leak, the...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Copenhagen#Wounding#Violent Crime#Danish#Field
BBC

Woman's fatal tractor jump was out of character, says sheriff

A young woman was killed after an "out-of-character" attempt to jump on to a moving tractor on farmland in Aberdeenshire, a sheriff has said. Caroline Rennie, 21, fell and was killed by machinery in a field near Turriff in April last year. After a fatal accident inquiry, Sheriff Robert Frazer...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

US Air Force serviceman is arrested in the US for 'DELIBERATELY' setting off explosives by ammo area and shower facility in Syria base that injured four soldiers

A US airman was arrested for deliberately planting and detonating explosives near the shower facilities and ammunition storage of an American military base in Syria, the Pentagon reported Tuesday. The Pentagon refused to disclose the suspect's name or motivations for the attack - which injured four soldiers - but said...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
Country
Switzerland
Daily Mail

Shocking footage shows 'teenage girls joyriding in a stolen car after pinched the keys from coaches bag before livestreaming the wild stunt'

A group of teenage girls have allegedly brazenly stolen a ute then taken it on a joy ride around Brisbane while livestreaming the stunt to friends online. Craig Pendlebury was coaching an Aussie rules football team at Kedron, in the city's north, on Tuesday night when the three girls allegedly ransacked his bag as it sat on the edge of the sports field.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

Indiana Scout Leader Arrested

An Indiana scout leader is behind bars after being extradited from Florida on charges of abusing kids in his care. The HCSO says that back in February of this year an adult man came forward to tell officers that his former troop leader, Kevin Coley, 47, had inappropriate sexual contact with him as far back as 2012.
INDIANA STATE
AOL Corp

11-year-old boy dies from fireworks injury in Indiana

An 11-year-old Indiana boy died from a fireworks injury on the night before the Fourth of July, authorities said. Camrynn Ray McMichael of Mt. Vernon was injured at about 9:42 p.m. and died en route to a hospital, the Indiana State Police said Monday. He was playing with fireworks on...
INDIANA STATE
BBC

Copenhagen shooting: Gunman kills three in Field's shopping mall

A gunman has killed three people and wounded others, three of them critically, at one of Denmark's biggest shopping malls, police say. A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the attack which sparked panic among shoppers at Field's mall in south Copenhagen. Police chief Soeren Thomassen said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy