Congresswoman Ilhan OmarLeopaltik1242\ Wikimedia Commons. When Congresswoman Ilhan Omar came on stage at a Somali concert attended by ten thousand Somali Americans, she was booed off the stage. While most politicians can stomach such incidents, it was certainly traumatizing for her to be booed by the young Somalis of her district whom she represents.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO