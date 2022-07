LONDON -- The fiery third-round Wimbledon match between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas has resulted in both players being fined. Kyrgios defeated Tsitsipas 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7) to book his place in the fourth round on Saturday. But he has received a $4,000 fine for an "audible obscenity" after...