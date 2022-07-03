Officials considering "fast pass" entrance program at Rocky Mountain National Park

Photo Credit: RiverNorthPhotography (iStock). RiverNorthPhotography

Officials from Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) are seeking public feedback on a proposal to reinstate the park's fast pass entrance program.

According to a news release, a fast pass entrance lane was constructed at the Beaver Meadows Entrance in 2004, and another at the Grand Lake Entrance in 2011.

"However, in 2019, the National Park Service modified the format of annual and lifetime passes. The new national passes are not compatible with the park's existing fast pass gate system technology and the fast pass gate has not been operational for the last few years," the release said.

The new proposal offers windshield transponders that would allow annual and lifetime pass holders to access the fast pass lane for a $15 expanded amenity fee.

"A transponder is a small, credit card-sized device that attaches to a vehicle's window. Transponders are not removable or transferable and would function for the lesser of one year or through the expiration month of an existing valid annual pass. If the park moves forward with this proposal, the park would anticipate initiating transponder sales late spring of 2023," the release said.

For more information or to make a comment on the proposal, visit the National Park System website.