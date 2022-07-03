ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Kinzinger says more witnesses have come forward after Hutchinson testimony

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Zach Schonfeld
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) – Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, said on Sunday that the committee is continuing to receive more testimony as its series of public hearings continue.

Kinzinger told CNN “State of the Union” co-anchor Dana Bash that new witnesses have come forward since Cassidy Hutchinson, a Trump official who served as an aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified to the committee publicly last week.

“This happens every day,” Kinzinger said. “Every day we get new people that come forward and say, ‘hey, I didn’t think maybe this piece of the story that I knew was important, but now that you guys are — I do see this plays in here.’”

The committee had planned to pause its public hearings until later in July but suddenly scheduled last week’s hearing with Hutchinson one day prior.

Hutchinson testified that Trump knew the crowd gathered for his rally on Jan. 6 was armed, but she said he wanted the Secret Service to remove metal detectors on the edge of the Ellipse so more people would enter the security perimeter and fill empty space.

She also testified that Trump following the rally lunged for the steering wheel in his Secret Service vehicle in an attempt to join his supporters at the Capitol.

Members of the Secret Service who were in the car are reportedly prepared to testify that they were not assaulted by Trump and that the former president did not try to grab the steering wheel.

That response has led many Republicans to cast doubt on Hutchinson’s credibility. Kinzinger on Sunday declined to say what corroborating evidence the committee has to back up her claims.

“Cassidy Hutchinson has testified under oath,” Kinzinger said. “We find her credible, and anybody that wants to cast disparagement on that that was firsthand present should come and also testify under oath and not through anonymous sources.”

