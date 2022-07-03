ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver Leaves Disabled Friend Behind in Hit & Run Crash | San Diego

By Doug Aguillard
onscene.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article07.02.2022 | 5:45 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver and his male passenger (owner of the Mercedes) were westbound on Hwy 94, when the driver reportedly fell asleep and hit the...

onscene.tv

High Speed Head-On Major Injury Accident | Chula Vista

07.03.2022 | 1:06 PM | CHULA VISTA – The female driver of the Mercedes was traveling at a high rate of speed, eastbound on Olympic Parkway according to witnesses. She lost control of her vehicle and went into the center divider and hit a tree. The car went airborne and hit another vehicle head-on that was being driven by a male with his female companion as the passenger in the #2 lane of the westbound traffic. The Mercedes then flipped and hit the Mercedes SUV that was in the #1 lane, before landing in the center divider again. The woman was extricated from the Mercedes as were the two victims on the gray sedan. All 3 were transported to Mercy Hospital as major injuries according to the CVFD Captain on the scene. Westbound traffic was blocked for a time until the rescue and clean-up were completed. The female from the Mercedes will be checked for DUI at the hospital. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
CHULA VISTA, CA
