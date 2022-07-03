Missouri Tigers football lands in-state running back from high school class of 2023

Missouri landed its first high school class of 2023 running back commitment on Sunday with the addition of Jamal Roberts.

After picking up an offer from the Tigers on June 9, the St. Mary’s High School product chose MU over offers from Arizona State, Kansas State and Florida State and others. Missouri was Roberts’ only SEC offer.

The three-star pledge is MU’s fourth in-state commitment and seventh overall. He attended MU’s “Summit” recruiting event in June.

Roberts was a key member of the first state championship team at St. Mary’s last season, rushing for 928 yards and 12 touchdowns. He rushed for 114 yards in the Class 3 state-title game on Dec. 4.

He joins wide receivers Nicholas DeLoach and Marquis Johnson, kicker Blake Craig, quarterback Gabarri Johnson, defensive end Jahkai Lang and tight end Brett Norfleet as players pledged to MU from the 2023 class.

Missouri also added Brett Le Blanc, a 2023 long-snapper from Wisconsin, on Sunday. He will come in as a preferred walk-on, according to PowerMizzou.