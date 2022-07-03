ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Missouri Tigers football lands in-state running back from high school class of 2023

By Max Baker
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hr9bm_0gTvdqUM00

Missouri landed its first high school class of 2023 running back commitment on Sunday with the addition of Jamal Roberts.

After picking up an offer from the Tigers on June 9, the St. Mary’s High School product chose MU over offers from Arizona State, Kansas State and Florida State and others. Missouri was Roberts’ only SEC offer.

The three-star pledge is MU’s fourth in-state commitment and seventh overall. He attended MU’s “Summit” recruiting event in June.

Roberts was a key member of the first state championship team at St. Mary’s last season, rushing for 928 yards and 12 touchdowns. He rushed for 114 yards in the Class 3 state-title game on Dec. 4.

He joins wide receivers Nicholas DeLoach and Marquis Johnson, kicker Blake Craig, quarterback Gabarri Johnson, defensive end Jahkai Lang and tight end Brett Norfleet as players pledged to MU from the 2023 class.

Missouri also added Brett Le Blanc, a 2023 long-snapper from Wisconsin, on Sunday. He will come in as a preferred walk-on, according to PowerMizzou.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mizzou Sports Talk

Priority 2023 RB Jamal Roberts Commits To Mizzou

The Missouri Tigers landed yet another priority commitment on Sunday, with St. Mary's (St. Louis, MO) athlete Jamal Roberts pledging to the program. Roberts made the announcement via his personal Twitter account. Roberts picked the Tigers over offers from a host of other FBS programs, including Arizona State, Florida State,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
showmeprogress.com

This is far from over

In the past five days we’ve covered four different pro-choice demonstrations in Missouri – Sedalia, Jefferson City, Warrensburg, and Kansas City. The smaller demonstrations have been organized at the grassroots level via social media. The weather has been miserable – high humidity and high temperatures. Yet, people show up. That’s what happens when half the country loses their bodily automony on the whim of six right wingnuts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Missouri Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
nomadlawyer.org

Columbia: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Columbia, Missouri

If you’re interested in discovering the culture of Columbia, Missouri, then here are 3 things to do while you’re here. Whether you’re looking for something cultural, something historic, or just somewhere to relax and unwind, Columbia has a lot to offer. Check out these activities to get a taste of what life is like here. And don’t forget to try the local cuisine. This southern city is just a short drive away from St. Louis, so you can get to Kansas City within an hour or so.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Savannah Borowski-Schulz (December 26, 2021 - June 25, 2022)

Savannah Borowski-Schulz, age 6 months, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Lake Ozark, Missouri. Savannah was born on December 26, 2021 the daughter of Annetta Borowski and Daniel Schulz in Osage Beach, Missouri. To everyone that loved me, look up high, give a big smile...
LAKE OZARK, MO
kttn.com

Teenager ejected from go-kart life-flighted to Columbia hospital

A Sedalia resident was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after she was ejected from a go-kart on private property in Macon County. Nineteen-year-old Jasmine Cortes Wright was listed with serious injuries. The highway patrol report indicated she attempted to make a left turn when the go-kart overturned ejecting her...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Person
Marquis Johnson
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: Power restored at Columbia’s Truman VA hospital

UPDATE: Truman VA hospital spokesman Jeff Hoelscher tells 939 the Eagle that regular power has been restored. He also emphasizes that today’s scheduled medical procedures are postponed and will be rescheduled. Mr. Hoelscher also says outpatient clinic appointments at Truman VA, with the exception of podiatry, resumed today at noon.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three people hurt after Morgan County golf cart crash

MORGAN CO., Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were transported to Lake Regional Hospital after crashing their golf cart on Sunday night in Morgan County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Report, the three people were traveling north on Red Arrow Rd. in a golf cart. The report says the driver, 50-year-old Angela K. Gerstner drove The post Three people hurt after Morgan County golf cart crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Tigers Football#High School#Arizona State#American Football#Mu#Florida State#Sec
krcgtv.com

Motorcycle crash injures three in Osage County

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Three people were injured in a motorcycle crash Monday night in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 50 at Mari Osa Delta around 8:43 PM. The crash report says 35-year-old Joshua Stroupe, of Linn, overtook another vehicle, ran off...
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

Out of three regional brands of potato chip companies in Missouri, two have been around for a few decades

Bowl of Red Hot Riplets manufactured by Old Vienna in St. Louis, MO.Ckoerner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is an old potato chip manufacturer at 1 West Industrial Road in Fulton, Missouri known as Backer's Potato Chip Co. It was originally founded in 1931. The company makes 7,000 pounds of chips per hour. Backer's also ships their brand chips across the country including places in Canada and Mexico. Backer's isn't the only regional brand of potato chips manufactured in Missouri.
FULTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Kansas City woman sentenced on charges related to 25 mile chase through Jefferson City

A Kansas City woman is sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to charges related to a 25-mile chase that started in Jefferson City. Ebone Harris, 25, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest Tuesday. In exchange for her plea, charges were amended down from second-degree assault, stealing and resisting arrest. A charge of driving with a revoked license was dropped. Harris was sentenced to five years supervised probation and 120 days in jail, for which she was given credit for time served. If she violates the terms of her probation, she’ll be sentenced to four years in prison.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kchi.com

Two 14 Year Olds Flown To Hospital With Serious Injuries

A UTV accident in Howard County Monday evening left two 14-year-old Salisbury boys with serious injuries. State Troopers report both boys were flown to University Hospital in Columbia following the accident that happened about 6:10 pm as the driver was northbound on a County Road and lost control. He overcorrected, causing the UTV to go off the right side of the roadway and overturn.
SALISBURY, MO
939theeagle.com

New hours for Columbia’s drive-through cashier office

The city of Columbia’s cashier office drive-through window behind city hall is shortening its hours, effective today (Tuesday). The city is citing limited usage. The drive-through window allows you to pay your city utility bill and get a receipt. It’s been open weekdays from 7:30 am until 5:30 pm,...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
7K+
Followers
854
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy