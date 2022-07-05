Dangerous heat extends through Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – We have already seen our fair share of hot weather this summer. We have seen temperatures reach 100° with feels like temperatures over 110°. These above-average temperatures will continue this week and there is no sign of them going away.

The National Weather Service Little Rock will issue a heat advisory anytime the heat index or feels like temperature is forecast to exceed 105°. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will likely be issued each afternoon through Friday!

This weekend there is a small chance that a cold front could near Arkansas and cool temperatures a few degrees.

Looking more than 7-days out, there looks to be a return back to normal! That means highs in the low 90s.

