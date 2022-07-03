ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Unknown suspect wanted for June robbery at Key Bank in Lakewood

By Jack Lowenstein
 3 days ago

An unknown male suspect is wanted for a bank robbery in Lakewood back in June.

According to FBI Denver, Lakewood Police Department and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force are working to identify a suspect described as a white male between 5-foot, 6-inches tall and 5-foot, 8-inches tall, with a slight build. Age range was not provided.

Investigators say, on June 9 around 10:30 .am., the suspect showed up to a Key bank at 7425 W Alameda Avenue, where he was seen wearing a black Puma hat, a light blue long sleeve button down shirt and brown pants. His shirt was tight fitting as if he had on body armor.

None of the information provided in the release indicated the suspect was armed with a weapon.

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $2,000 reward for information that helps investigators solve this crime.

