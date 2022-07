Panelists at the Federal Reserve's first conference on the international role of the dollar, are not impressed with the prospect of a US Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). According to a report published on Tuesday, July 5, regarding the conference in June, a panel examining digital assets pointed out that a US-issued CBDC is unsatisfactory because it fails to live up to Fed's expectations. Furthermore, the panellist identified that the lack of a regulatory framework holds down institutional investment in cryptocurrencies. The Fed's summary highlighted:

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO