Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star DB Johnathan Hall

An analysis of the Utes commitments from the class of 2023.

On Saturday, July 2, three-star defensive back Johnathan Hall announced his commitment to the University of Utah, joining a solid class of talented recruits for the class of 2023. Despite receiving 26 total offers, the likes of which included programs such as Texas, TCU, LSU, Florida State and Baylor, Utah secured the commitment from the incredibly talented defensive back.

At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Hall has great size for the safety position which he combines with a punishing physicality and nose for the football, having also played as a linebacker. Demonstrated throughout his game, Hall is a very versatile defender, capable of locking down the secondary and sniffing out run plays.

Hall's field awareness at either position on defense is what makes him truly special. Whether its defending against the pass or run, Hall consistently puts himself in the right spot to make a play by quickly analyzing the situation and mapping out the best route in order to either stop the ball carrier or force an incompletion.

In regards to his junior season, Hall led his high school squad with 99 total tackles, four interceptions, three tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries. While he's currently rated a three-star, and might not achieve that official four-star rating, I'd go as far to say that he's underrated given his skill-set and what he can do on the defensive side of the ball. Simply put, this was a big commitment for the Utes.

