Any supporters found guilty of racist abuse at the fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston face being banned from the ground and other cricket venues across the country.Police and Edgbaston officials have launched investigations into allegations of abuse among the crowd on Monday, with Warwickshire chief executive Stuart Cain apologising for the “distress” caused.West Midlands Police said they were liaising with officials at the ground to understand what happened and the force has encouraged anyone who heard any racist language or witnessed gestures, or who has footage that could help, to come forward.Inquiries are being made to identify...

