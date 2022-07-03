ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Barbie Debuts a David Bowie ‘Life on Mars?’ Doll

By Eryn Murphy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

David Bowie originally released the song “Life on Mars?” in 1971 on the album Hunky Dory . “Life on Mars?” was then released as a single in 1973. The music video for “Life on Mars?” is one of Bowie’s most iconic, and now there is a Barbie doll based on Bowie’s look from the music video.

David Bowie | NILS MEILVANG/AFP via Getty Images)

Barbie released a doll honoring David Bowie’s look in the ‘Life on Mars?’ music video

On June 29, Mattel, the company that oversees Barbie products, announced the release of a new doll inspired by Bowie.

On Twitter , the official Barbie account wrote, “Barbie honors the ultimate pop chameleon with a tribute to @DavidBowieReal & his impact on music, art, fashion & film. #Barbie as Bowie wears a replica of the powder-blue suit from his “Life On Mars?” music video & hairstyle inspired by his ‘70s glam era.”

The doll is not supposed to be Bowie, but is instead Barbie dressed in a way that replicates the rock star’s look in the “Life on Mars?” music video.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock , design manager Linda Kyaw-Merschon released a statement about the doll, saying:

“Mattel wanted to make sure it looked like Barbie, but as Bowie… Not Bowie exactly as himself. We tried to emulate his essence as much as we can. He was quite slender and pale, so we made sure to capture that as best could. Balance is key. Tricky, but I think you’ll see what I mean when you see the doll in real life.”

RELATED: Dave Grohl Said Watching David Bowie Perform for the First Time Was Like Seeing an Alien

This is the second David Bowie-inspired Barbie doll

The new “Life on Mars?” Barbie doll is the second Barbie doll inspired by Bowie. In June 2019, Mattel released a limited-edition Barbie inspired by Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust space suit .

Mattel’s new Bowie-inspired Barbie doll is currently sold out, but fans of Bowie can find more information about the doll on the official Mattel Creations website .

According to the Mattel Creations website:

“Barbie introduces a second collectible doll honoring the ultimate pop chameleon, David Bowie, who continues to be recognized as a cultural vanguard. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of his album, Hunky Dory , this Barbie doll wears an authentic replica of the bespoke powder-blue suit Bowie wore in the ‘Life on Mars?’ music video, complete with a foil-printed pin-stripe shirt, statement tie, and platform shoes. Her bold blue eyeshadow and a hairstyle inspired by Bowie’s ‘70s glam era bring this look to life.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AZKcl4-tcuo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Once Rocked a Mullet Inspired by David Bowie

David Bowie released ‘Life on Mars?’ as a single in 1973

“Life on Mars?” is considered to be one of Bowie’s most popular hits. The music video for “Life on Mars?” was released to promote the single in 1973.

In the music video, Bowie wears a turquoise suit with his face made up with white makeup and blue eye shadow. Throughout the entirety of the “Life on Mars?” music video, Bowie sings the song against a white backdrop, making his now-iconic look more pronounced.

RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly Revealed That Getting High Cost Him an Audition for David Bowie’s Biopic

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Despite Diminishing Popularity, Elvis Presley Still Remains Relevant

A quick search on the Internet using Google and punching in the words “Beatles are irrelevant” and “Rolling Stones are irrelevant” garners some interesting results. The first search generates over half a million responses while the second reels in less than two million, but a search of “Elvis is irrelevant” shockingly rakes in twice the results of the other two combined.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
David Bowie
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Dave Grohl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Doll#Barbie Doll#Life On Mars#Nils Meilvang Afp#Getty Images#Mattel#Ultimate Classic Rock
TODAY.com

The 20 best Elvis Presley songs of all time

Everyone's "all shook up" over the new "Elvis" biopic starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks as real-life counterparts, Elvis Presley (Butler) and long-time manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). Their relationship takes center stage in the Baz Luhrmann movie, which chronicles the rock ‘n’ roll sensation's rise to stardom, mainstream success...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

A Mistake by Frank Sinatra Proved George Harrison’s ‘Peculiar’ Position in The Beatles

Frank Sinatra could be harsh in his criticism of new music trends, but he had no problem with George Harrison. The American singer loved the Harrison-penned song “Something” and would often perform it at his shows. During one performance, though, he misattributed the song to two other musicians. Harrison joked that this perfectly summed up his position in The Beatles.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Watch Johnny Cash, 71, Perform His Final Live Song Before His Death in 2003

Johnny Cash’s collection of No. 1 singles, Top 40 hits, and deep cuts rivals just about anyone who’s ever stepped foot in a recording studio. And for every Johnny Cash song—and there are hundreds—odds are there’s a fan who claims it as their favorite. From chart-toppers like “I Walk the Line” and “Ring of Fire” to “A Boy Named Sue” and “One Piece of a Time,” Cash’s catalog is an epic playlist for every occasion.
BRISTOL, TN
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

131K+
Followers
107K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy