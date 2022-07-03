Barbie Debuts a David Bowie ‘Life on Mars?’ Doll

David Bowie originally released the song “Life on Mars?” in 1971 on the album Hunky Dory . “Life on Mars?” was then released as a single in 1973. The music video for “Life on Mars?” is one of Bowie’s most iconic, and now there is a Barbie doll based on Bowie’s look from the music video.

Barbie released a doll honoring David Bowie’s look in the ‘Life on Mars?’ music video

On June 29, Mattel, the company that oversees Barbie products, announced the release of a new doll inspired by Bowie.

On Twitter , the official Barbie account wrote, “Barbie honors the ultimate pop chameleon with a tribute to @DavidBowieReal & his impact on music, art, fashion & film. #Barbie as Bowie wears a replica of the powder-blue suit from his “Life On Mars?” music video & hairstyle inspired by his ‘70s glam era.”

The doll is not supposed to be Bowie, but is instead Barbie dressed in a way that replicates the rock star’s look in the “Life on Mars?” music video.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock , design manager Linda Kyaw-Merschon released a statement about the doll, saying:

“Mattel wanted to make sure it looked like Barbie, but as Bowie… Not Bowie exactly as himself. We tried to emulate his essence as much as we can. He was quite slender and pale, so we made sure to capture that as best could. Balance is key. Tricky, but I think you’ll see what I mean when you see the doll in real life.”

This is the second David Bowie-inspired Barbie doll

The new “Life on Mars?” Barbie doll is the second Barbie doll inspired by Bowie. In June 2019, Mattel released a limited-edition Barbie inspired by Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust space suit .

Mattel’s new Bowie-inspired Barbie doll is currently sold out, but fans of Bowie can find more information about the doll on the official Mattel Creations website .

According to the Mattel Creations website:

“Barbie introduces a second collectible doll honoring the ultimate pop chameleon, David Bowie, who continues to be recognized as a cultural vanguard. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of his album, Hunky Dory , this Barbie doll wears an authentic replica of the bespoke powder-blue suit Bowie wore in the ‘Life on Mars?’ music video, complete with a foil-printed pin-stripe shirt, statement tie, and platform shoes. Her bold blue eyeshadow and a hairstyle inspired by Bowie’s ‘70s glam era bring this look to life.”

David Bowie released ‘Life on Mars?’ as a single in 1973

“Life on Mars?” is considered to be one of Bowie’s most popular hits. The music video for “Life on Mars?” was released to promote the single in 1973.

In the music video, Bowie wears a turquoise suit with his face made up with white makeup and blue eye shadow. Throughout the entirety of the “Life on Mars?” music video, Bowie sings the song against a white backdrop, making his now-iconic look more pronounced.

