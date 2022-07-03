10 of the best things to do in Seattle this week (July 4-July 8)

5.) Sir Mix-A-Lot Sir Mix-A-Lot made his claim to fame in the 90s with some of the biggest trending songs such as Buttermilk Biscuits, Baby's got back and I Like Big Butts. All of these became synonymous with the 90s and early 2000s. Funny enough, Sir Mix-A-Lot still lives in Auburn Washington, and is seen out and about in different cities such as Kent, Auburn, Tacoma, and yes Seattle.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO