Seattle, WA

10 of the best things to do in Seattle this week (July 4-July 8)

By Curiocity Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the first week of July! A new month is here and it’s time to live up the first few days of this glorious summer month. Luckily for you, there’s plenty to do. Here are 10 of the best things to do in Seattle this week....

4 Romantic Places In Seattle for Couples

Known as one of the most stunningly beautiful and stylish cities in America, Seattle is also the perfect destination for couples looking for a romantic getaway. Revealing in the boundless nature-based activities with your sweetheart or touring the art scene around the city are wonderful ways to spend a romantic day. If you are planning a couple’s getaway and looking for romantic places in Seattle. Look at this list!
5 Big Celebrities you Didn’t Realize Lived in Washington

5.) Sir Mix-A-Lot Sir Mix-A-Lot made his claim to fame in the 90s with some of the biggest trending songs such as Buttermilk Biscuits, Baby's got back and I Like Big Butts. All of these became synonymous with the 90s and early 2000s. Funny enough, Sir Mix-A-Lot still lives in Auburn Washington, and is seen out and about in different cities such as Kent, Auburn, Tacoma, and yes Seattle.
Cruise review: Seattle to Alaska on the Discovery Princess

My wife and I were just mildly interested in traveling to Alaska when we booked a cruise in June this year. We were actually more interested in experiencing what life is like aboard a cruise ship and visiting Alaska was just an added bonus. As it turns out, it was a pleasant surprise.
Light Sleeper Opens in Seattle’s Chophouse Row

Newly-opened in Seattle’s Chophouse Row, Light Sleeper offers innovative small plates inviting guests to indulge their curiosity and enjoy indoor-outdoor dining. Light Sleeper announces new concept, accessible natural wine list and adventurous menu after opening initially during the pandemic as a wood-fired pizza restaurant. Owners Eli Dahlin (chef) and Ezra Wicks (sommelier) bring Seattle a hybrid “terroir bar” with numerous eclectic glass pours not found elsewhere, and a world-class menu that offers rotating small plates, each designed to be a singular culinary experience. Additionally, guests will experience a concise list of handmade and terroir-inflected spirits, and cocktails highlighting sherry, vermouth, brandy, verjus, and other grape-derived ingredients.
21 Best Seattle Neighborhoods for 2022 (By a Local)

Seattle’s neighborhoods are diverse and distinctive. Looking for an animated party scene, a laid-back, kid-friendly community, or the best spot to escape into nature? There’s a neighborhood in the Emerald City to satisfy your search. While Seattle has over 100 neighborhoods, this list will dive into some of...
The Cat Cafes of Seattle & Vancouver

The Pacific Northwest is best known for the great outdoors and rainy weather. Turns out, its what’s inside that matters because the three cat cafes of Seattle (2) and Vancouver (1) are nothing but bright and sunny. A 2.5 hour drive separates these world-class cities, and if you have...
Look up! The Shark Week Blimp will be in the Puget Sound area this week

Be on the lookout: The Shark Week Blimp is touring the U.S. and is set to fly over Puget Sound-area cities between July 5-9 (2022). There actually are two blimps touring — one on the East Coast, one on the West Coast — to promote the upcoming “Shark Week,” which starts July 24 on the Discovery Channel.
Many in Seattle face exceedingly long wait times to get a passport

SEATTLE - It’s a difficult time for travelers for a variety of reasons, with airline schedules in flux and sky-high gas prices—but if you’re in need of a passport, the challenges are even greater. On Tuesday, a noticeable crowd formed outside of Seattle’s passport office. Some had...
Sip & Savor: Cider, Farmers Market, and Seafood Fest

Tacoma's Incline Cider House is releasing Beare cans — a new cider with a “honeycrisp apple flavor" — this weekend. Try out the flavor with a pint for $3 or pick up a to-go pack of four for $12 between 12-6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Learn more about Incline Cider House here.
New Waterfront Restaurant: Lakeside South Lake Union

One of Seattle’s newest waterfront restaurants, Lakeside, opened on June 16th, just in time for the summer. Located at Lake Union Piers (formerly Chandler’s Cove), Lakeside offers guests unparalleled views of the downtown Seattle skyline and Lake Union while enjoying a five-course prix fixe dinner menu, weekend brunch, or a sip-and-savor a la carte menu featuring bold flavors and unique ingredients.
Redmond : Top 7 Best Places to visit in Redmond , Washington

Redmond, Washington is well-known as the home of Microsoft and Nintendo of America. Many people recognize Redmond as the “Bicycle Capital of the Northwest”. This name is popularized by the Redmond Bicycle Derby, an annual multi-day event that features a race around Lake Sammamish and a parade. It also offers local food and activities. There’s so much to do in Redmond.
Objects that mean something: Today So Far

Covid cases are high in many Washington counties. KUOW's newest podcast "The Blue Suit" debuts, showcasing heirlooms and objects that hold special meaning. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for July 5, 2022. Stay up to date with the Today So Far Blog!. I just moved...
Swanky Scoop Shop Officially Open in Woodinville

425 previously reported on Swanky Scoop’s early beginnings as a pop-up ice cream shop while the permanent location in Woodinville’s Woodin Creek Village was being completed. Now the Swanky doors are open, providing sweet relief from the summer heat. Owner and ice cream composer Bonnie Plottner has designed...
5 things to know this Tuesday

King County is set to consider emergency legislation that would authorize a half-million dollars in abortion access funding. The vote happening on Tuesday is about allocating that funding to Northwest Abortion Access Fund, a nonprofit organization that helps people secure abortion care in the Pacific Northwest. The vote comes after...
BIZNOTE: Zippy’s Giant Burgers closing after 14 years – ‘heartbreaking is a monumental understatement’

(WSB photo from Zippy’s opening day in 2008) In May 2008, punk rocker Blaine “Zippy” Cook (above right) opened a hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Highland Park and drew a crowd. They followed him to a bigger space in White Center three years later. But now – Zippy’s Giant Burgers has just emailed some giant news: They’re closing. Here’s the announcement:
As people return to the office, pet surrenders have increased, are these related?

Animal shelters across the country are reporting a big uptick in the number of pets being surrendered. Seattle Humane says they’ve received several calls from the media, wondering if it’s people who adopted a pet during the pandemic who are surrendering them now that they’re going back to the office. But Seattle Humane says that’s simply not true.
Local restaurant eases diners’ pain of paying high gas prices

SEATTLE — The next time you visit Tutta Bella and bring your gas receipt, it will save you some money. The well-known Neapolitan pizza restaurant is offering customers a discount on what the average price of gas is going for in the Seattle area at four of its locations: Wallingford, Columbia City, South Lake Union, and Issaquah.
