Slam Dunk Movie Confirmed for December 2022 Release

By Nobelle Borines
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlam Dunk is getting a new anime movie this year! It has just been confirmed that the beloved manga's latest film The First Slam Dunk will premiere in theaters this December!. The announcement was made by the official Slam Dunk movie Twitter account which shared the film's official title and release...

