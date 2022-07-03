Mizzou Lands Commitment From 2023 LS Brett Le Blanc

The Tigers added a key special teams member on Sunday

The Missouri Tigers made another addition to their 2023 recruiting haul on Sunday afternoon when Elkhorn (WI) and preferred walk-on long snapper Brett Le Blanc committed to the program.

"After a long talk and consideration, I would like to announce that I will be committing to the University of Missouri," Le Blanc said on Twitter. "But this all wouldn't be possible without the great people in my life including my parents and how they bent head over heels for me whether it was taking me to lifting or driving across the country they did it. Also had to thank Casey and Nolan and all they have done for me whether it was a late-night snapping session, a last-minute phone call, or text they did it. They took my game to another level and developed me in the process to be a better human being. Also got to thank all the boys over at EPTC. Dom, Josh, Cory, Joe, and Ian for all the day-in and day-out training we do to develop my physical and mental capabilities that got me to the point where I'm at today and why I will be playing at such a high level of college football. I also got to thank Elkhorn football for all you guys have done for me. Coach Ghilani, Howard, and Christensen, you guys developed me not only to be a better player but to be a better human, especially towards others. Go Tigers.

Le Blanc is currently rated as a five-star prospect and the No. 4 long snapper in the country by Kohl's Professional Camps, one of the top sources for specialist recruits such as kickers, punters and long snappers in the country.

In addition to Mizzou, the 6-3, 225 pound Le Blanc also held an offer from the Air Force Academy.

You can view his scouting report from Kohl's below:

Le Blanc’s ability to apply instruction immediately has taken his snapping to an elite level. He has total command of what he wants to do and the ability to control his body throughout his entire snapping motion. The ball flicks off his hands with the type of velocity I have only seen a couple of times and he always has clean rotation. He finished the Kohl’s Midwest Showcase with an average snap time of .65 seconds and scored on every charted long snap. Le Blanc has the size, athleticism and snapping ability to start for any Division 1 program in the country.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here