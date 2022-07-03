Kansas Men’s Hoops Nominated for an ESPY

Indiana Street House designed by Studio 804, resides in a comfortable and well connected neighborhood a short walk from Burcham Park and the cultural vibrancy of downtown Lawrence, Kansas. The historic Pinckney Neighborhood is a perfect place to integrate the history of Lawrence with the future of sustainable design. Indeed, this house designed for and inspired by the site that is in this neighborhood. It is a narrow 50’ infill lot that sits between two houses that are over 100 years old. And constructed long before zoning was implemented in the city. The house to the North rests on the property line and the house to the south is within 2 feet of the property line.

