Lawrence, KS

Kansas Men’s Hoops Nominated for an ESPY

 3 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following its 2022 NCAA National Championship run, particularly in the title victory against North Carolina, Kansas men’s basketball has...

KAKE TV

Wichita State to play in Thanksgiving tournament in KC

Fans won't have to travel far this year to watch Wichita State compete in a Thanksgiving Week tournament. The Shockers have signed on to play two games in two days in Kansas City as part of the 2022 Hall of Fame Classic, Nov. 21-22 at the T-Mobile Center. This will...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas’ No. 1 quarterback commits to K-State

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNT) – Avery Johnson is keeping his football talent in-state. The No. 1 quarterback recruit for the 2023 class in Kansas announced his commitment to K-State on Tuesday. He chooses the ‘Cats over the University of Washington and Oregon. Johnson threw for 2,550 yards and 20...
MAIZE, KS
Wednesday Sports Update and Scores presented by Barton Community College

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez threw out Hunter Dozier at the plate from just short of the warning track in left field to preserve a two-run, eighth-inning lead, then hit his 25th homer as the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7. The Astros also got homers from Jeremy Peña, Alex Bregman and Aledmys Díaz as they extended their winning streak to a major league-best eight games. Nicky Lopez hit a deep flyball in the eighth that Alvarez caught and fired on the fly to catcher Martin Maldonado, who tagged out Dozier for an inning-ending double play. Alvarez then went deep to chants of “M-V-P!”
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KU Sports

Why KU is in better shape during this round of conference realignment than in years past

Conference realignment has once again reared its ugly and oh-so-lucrative head, but this time the University of Kansas appears to be in better shape than in the past. That’s not to say there won’t be some restless nights or uneasy times, but thanks to the recent move that triggered this round — UCLA and USC going to the Big Ten of all places — both KU and the Big 12 seem to be on much more solid ground than they were during the chaos of previous rounds of realignment.
LAWRENCE, KS
Kenny Chesney Sets New Personal Best In Kansas City

Kenny Chesney's Here And Now Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium over the weekend set a new record for himself in Kansas City. He was joined by a crowd of 57,852, besting his 2018 personal record. Kenny said, “Kansas City has always been a market where the fans come ready to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Astros top Royals 9-7

HOUSTON (AP) — Long established as a star at the plate, Yordan Alvarez has been showing flashes of brilliance on defense this season, too. Alvarez threw out Hunter Dozier at the plate from just short of the warning track in left field to preserve a two-run, eighth-inning lead, then hit his 25th homer as the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Tuesday night.
HOUSTON, TX
KSNT News

Kansas wheat crop harvest hit hard by inflation

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Even the Kansas wheat crop isn’t immune to inflation and high gas prices. The scorching summer heat isn’t helping things either. The Kansas Wheat Commission reported the wheat crop for this year is below average. A wet fall limited planting near Shawnee County while a dry winter and early spring destroyed some of what was planted in other parts of the state. This caused lower yields and higher protein levels across the board.
KANSAS STATE
Indiana Street House, Bringing Sustainable Design by Studio 804

Indiana Street House designed by Studio 804, resides in a comfortable and well connected neighborhood a short walk from Burcham Park and the cultural vibrancy of downtown Lawrence, Kansas. The historic Pinckney Neighborhood is a perfect place to integrate the history of Lawrence with the future of sustainable design. Indeed, this house designed for and inspired by the site that is in this neighborhood. It is a narrow 50’ infill lot that sits between two houses that are over 100 years old. And constructed long before zoning was implemented in the city. The house to the North rests on the property line and the house to the south is within 2 feet of the property line.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Western Auto Building and its iconic sign in downtown Kansas City, Missouri used to belong to Coca-Cola

Western Auto building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Caleb Zahnd from USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. This building is over 100 years old and is filled with history. I used to drive by the Western Auto Building every day when I had a 9 to 5. I was always impressed with the size of the sign on top of the building. I wasn't born in Kansas City so I never knew it used to belong to another company.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Man killed by semi-truck on Kansas Turnpike identified

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a semi-tractor-trailer on the Kansas Turnpike in Topeka has been identified. According to the Kansas Turnpike Authority, the man killed in the incident is Brandon Lummus. The circumstances surrounding his death are still undetermined and will be released at a later date.
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Wanted Kansas man caught with heroin, stolen property

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a traffic stop. Just before 12:30p.m. Thursday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop just north of the U.S. 75, Kansas 268, Kansas 31 highway roundabout for a traffic violation, according to a media release. During...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Motorcyclist injured in Pottawatomie Co. crash

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A single-vehicle motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning in Pottawatomie County sent an Emmett man to the hospital. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Jerry Tisdale, 67, was driving westbound on K-16 highway just east of Wheaton Rd. when his motorcycle crossed the center line on the road and struck a guardrail. Tisdale was ejected from the motorcycle.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
